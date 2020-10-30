New Circa Resort & Casino Launches In Downtown With Visionary Las Vegas Amenities

Conceived by developer and CEO Derek Stevens, Circa's opening marks a series of firsts and achievements for Las Vegas:

One of the most ambitious projects in downtown Las Vegas' 115-year history and the area's first resort-casino built from the ground up in four decades.

World's largest sportsbook with a 78-million-pixel screen viewable to up to 1,000 people

Vegas' first adults-only resort

Country's largest destination pool experience for sports fans, open 365 days a year with a 14-million-pixel screen

New-to-Vegas food & beverage concepts by renowned chefs and restaurateurs from across the country

Nevada's longest indoor bar spanning 165 feet

Hours before the official opening, Stevens hosted an intimate black-tie gala at the property. Las Vegas founding families and current casino operators gathered for the first roll of the dice on Circa's casino floor, including Ryan Growney, General Manager of South Point Hotel & Casino; Jonathan Jossel, CEO of The Plaza Las Vegas; Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas; Andy Abboud, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Community Development for the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation; Chris Latil, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino; Terry Caudill, owner of TLC Casino Enterprises, Inc.; Mike Nolan, General Manager and COO of El Cortez Hotel and Casino; and Brendan Gaughan, grandson of Jackie Gaughan.

"For the past five years, the Circa team and our partners have been devoted to introducing a resort and casino experience that brings something totally new to Vegas, and in some cases, the country," said Stevens. "I will be the first to admit that 2020 has not been easy, but this talented group persevered and has delivered on this vision, 8 weeks early. I'm incredibly proud to be putting 1,500 people to work and that our doors are finally open for all to visit Circa."

A Glimpse into Circa:

World's Largest Sportsbook – Circa Sports is the resort's centerpiece, boasting a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen capable of playing up to 19 games at once. The three-story, stadium-style venue is helmed by the country's top betting experts delivering Vegas' most diverse wagering menu. With a viewing capacity of up to 1,000, fans can reserve plush accommodations such as reclining seats or booths for large groups; all are equipped with power outlets, Wi-Fi and tables. VSiN, The Sports Betting Network (VSiN), has an on-site studio within the sportsbook, giving bettors in-depth expert analysis daily from broadcasters, athletes and industry professionals. A Circa Sports satellite location is positioned next to the entrance of Garage Mahal, offering one of the most accessible betting locations in Las Vegas. When it's time for a bite, guests can have food from a selection of Circa's restaurants delivered directly to their seat.

Barry's Downtown Prime – Glitz, glam and throwback vibes define Circa's steakhouse – Barry's Downtown Prime – from Vegas' own Chef Barry S. Dakake and his team at Make It Happen Hospitality. With a menu comprising the finest steaks and seafood, an extensive list of tableside preparations and creative cocktails, Barry's transports patrons back to the classic cool of the 50s and 60s. The restaurant features dazzling art by more than 40 local artists, eight distinct dining rooms and 3,200 square feet of private and semi-private areas.

Saginaw's Delicatessen – Legendary Michigan restaurateur Paul Saginaw has opened his first concept outside of Detroit with Saginaw's Delicatessen. Renowned for Ann Arbor's staple Zingerman's Deli, Saginaw's new concept introduces his undeniable charm to downtown Las Vegas . Saginaw's menu consists of his legendary sandwiches - so big two hands are needed to eat them - matzo ball soup, onion rings, salads, latkes, chopped liver and breakfast specialties. Saginaw's is the new home to Golden Gate's beloved Las Vegas shrimp cocktail, which will be sold at its original price of 99 cents from 3 – 5 a.m. daily.

8 East – A Pan-Asian restaurant from Chef Dan Coughlin of downtown Las Vegas' Le Thai , 8 East brings a hip atmosphere and communal dining to Circa's casino floor. Spanning cuisines inspired by Coughlin's youth and travels throughout Asia , 8 East offers small plates and shareable dishes with Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Korean influences. Guests will not want to miss its signature dumplings, skewers, noodles and more, paired with hard-to-find Japanese and Indian whiskies, and unique libations.

Victory Burger & Wings Co. – Created by the founding family of Detroit's 103-year-old American Coney Island, Victory Burger & Wings Co. is Circa's all-star sports bar. Overseen by siblings Grace Keros and Chris Sotiropoulos , the restaurant features massive burgers made with a proprietary blend of Angus beef, short ribs and brisket; hearty wings; crispy fries; house made sauces; onion rings; and nostalgic milkshakes made with Captain Crunch Berries, Chocolate Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The open concept overlooks Circa's sportsbook and its massive screen, so diners can hear the crowd roar during big games. Victory Burger features an on-site broadcast studio, hosting top broadcasters and podcasts from across the country.

Project BBQ – Offering a Southern festival of gourmet smoked meats, Project BBQ at Circa is Fremont Street Experience's only permanent food truck and its first Carolina BBQ joint. Chef Rex Bernales serves mouth-watering pulled brisket, pork and chicken - including tacos and empanadas - and ups the ante with his two-foot long $100 Sandwich and Hogstravaganza platter, featuring a full barbecued pig delivered with signature Vegas fan fair. Situated on Circa's exterior, Project BBQ spills out onto the Fremont Street Experience with a built-in "backyard" for communal gathering. Guests can dine as they enjoy spectacular light shows from Viva Vision overhead and live music from surrounding concert stages.

Vegas Vickie's – A prime place to catch Vegas Vickie in action, the cowgirl's namesake cocktail lounge is an elevated lobby bar experience. The Art Deco space features a menu of classic cocktails that pay tribute to Vegas' past, including a drink named after Vegas Vickie herself.

MEGA BAR – Spanning an impressive 165 ft. with 120 beers on tap, MEGA BAR is Nevada's longest indoor bar. Inspired by its sister concept, LONGBAR at the D Las Vegas, guests can catch every second of game day on one of its 46 double-stacked TVs or join the gaming action at 53 bar-top table games – all while talented flair bartenders send bottles flying through the air.

Circa Bar – Located directly on Fremont Street Experience beneath the world-famous Viva Vision light show, Circa Bar is home to both dancing and flair bartenders who serve up 24 frozen cocktail flavors. Guests also can purchase souvenir glasses designed to look like Circa's tower and Vegas Vickie.

Overhang Bar – Positioned above Circa's multi-level sportsbook and open 24/7, Overhang Bar gives guests a bird's eye view of the book's giant screen. Drawing inspiration from the former Detroit Tigers stadium's private overhang section, the space includes a ledge lined with poker machines.

Jack Pots – Created by renowned restaurateur Paul Saginaw and acclaimed coffee roaster Steve Mangigian , Jack Pots is Circa's 24-hour coffee shop. The space serves Michigan's own Zingerman's coffee and sells one of the two custom coffee blends created exclusively for Circa. Guests can choose from a variety of delicious coffee drinks, as well as freshly made breakfast items, sandwiches and salads.

Spanning two stories and 8,002 square feet of gaming space, Circa's high-energy casino houses 1,350 top-of-the line slots, with downtown Las Vegas' famous Dancing Dealers presiding over 49 table games. Guests can travel back in time in its intimate, high-limit gaming lounges featuring Art Deco design paired with gold and deep red accents. Chris Ihle Studio – Brick artist Chris Ihle has debuted his first working studio on Circa's casino floor. Using toy bricks to create life-size works of people, animals and more, Ihle's studio includes a whimsical interpretation of CEO Derek Stevens amongst other notable figures. For the ultimate gift, visitors can commission Ihle to create a statue of their loved ones or pets.

Garage Mahal – With eight stories and 982 parking spaces, Garage Mahal is Circa's transportation hub and Vegas' first fully integrated structure built with ridesharing in mind. With a focus on safety and cleanliness, Garage Mahal is the lightest and brightest garage in the city with extensive LED lighting, and also features broadband Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art surveillance and an air-conditioned bridge connecting to Circa's second-floor casino. Upon arrival, guests are immersed in three Vegas-inspired murals by Eric Vozolla and a 22-ft chandelier by Egads illuminated with Circa's tagline "Time of Your Life."

Circa's 777-room hotel tower and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, will open on December 28, 2020, marking the completion of the project. For more information, visit circalasvegas.com.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Circa Resort & Casino delivers an all-new integrated resort concept to the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas' first adults-only casino, Circa introduces a new legacy that turns up the good times to eleven and burns bright with the original spirit of Vegas. Combining the best of Las Vegas service in a modern, state-of-the-art setting, Circa is designed for guests to live large in the now, make the most of life's fleeting moments and create new memories through an exhilarating, multi-sensory experience. The first ground-up casino-resort in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, its larger-than-life amenities include the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool amphitheater; two-story casino; eclectic restaurant and bar concepts; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; an expansive local art collection and more. Circa's 777-room hotel tower will open on December 28, 2020. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

