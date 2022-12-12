New CirrusMD Spanish Language Support Debuts at TBGH / DFWBGH 18th Annual Benefits Forum

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, a leading provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced that it will unveil new Spanish language support as an exhibitor at the combined Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth Business Group on Health (DFWBGH) Annual Benefits Forum at the Irving Convention Center on December 14th.

"As employee benefits leaders plan for 2023, we continue to hear that equitable access to high quality healthcare remains paramount," said CirrusMD CEO, Jamie Hall. "Our launch of language support for Spanish-first speakers underscores our commitment to serving all employees, including groups that have often been underserved by traditional healthcare and virtual care options."

As a DFWBGH member and event sponsor, CirrusMD will also be sharing new cost models that several of its large employer customers are using to drive better retention and fund virtual care across their entire workforce, including hourly, part-time and uninsured workers.

DFWBGH is an employer-led coalition of Dallas and Fort Worth area employers and health services organizations committed to educating and empowering employers and their employees to make informed, value driven healthcare decisions and to promoting healthcare quality, cost-effectiveness, transparency and accountability in our community.

"We are excited to welcome our sponsors and attendees to the DFW Business Group on Health 18th Annual Benefits Forum," said Marianne Fazen, Executive Director for DFWBGH. "This year's Forum provides valuable opportunities for decision makers to share new ideas, evidence-based solutions, and best practices that help employers purchase high value healthcare, improve employees' health and well-being, reduce risk, and manage chronic conditions more effectively, while controlling healthcare costs." For more information about the event, please visit www.dfwbgh.org .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual care company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women's health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care at www.cirrusmd.com .

SOURCE CirrusMD