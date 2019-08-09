New CleanChoice Energy Partnership Helps Support Healthy Habitat for Bees on Solar Farms; Offers Product too Sweet to Miss

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, has partnered with Bolton Bees, a family-owned business that promotes the productive use of land at ground-mounted solar farms.

With this new partnership, CleanChoice Energy supports the creation of safe, pollinator-friendly spaces under and around ground-mounted solar panels where bees and other pollinators can thrive. CleanChoice customers can purchase resulting SolarHoney® at a 20% discount; helping create additional demand for more solar bee farms and their solar products.

Protecting and preserving bee and other pollinator populations has grown increasingly urgent in recent years as more and more bee and pollinator populations suffer from the effects of deadly disease. Last winter's decline was the worst on record with U.S. beekeepers losing 40% of their honeybee colonies . Drastic and sudden decreases in bee populations can impact the cultivation of numerous types of critical nutritious crops including fruits, nuts, and many types of vegetables.

"When a consumer signs up with CleanChoice Energy, not only do they get regionally sourced, 100% clean renewable energy, they get the satisfaction of knowing that they are doing business with a company that shares their values," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice.

Bolton Bees partners with solar developers who create pollinator-friendly habitats at ground-mounted solar locations. Apiaries, or bee farms, are placed alongside the panels and the resulting SolarHoney is sold to consumers. Bolton Bees hopes for thousands of additional acres of pollinator-friendly habitat to be created.

