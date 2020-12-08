New ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile Receives a 2020 Sound & Video Contractor Magazine Innovation Product Award

"We are honored by the readers of Sound & Video Contractor who clearly understand the unique value our new BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile brings to their customers across a broad range of vertical markets," said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "The BMA 360 sets a new benchmark in natural, full fidelity audio that customers are quickly responding to."

The ClearOne BMA 360 is the world's first truly wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. With FiBeam™ technology, conference participants will experience the ultimate in natural and full fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam.

Deep sidelobe beamforming, DsBeam™, provides unparalleled maximum sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverberation and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

The BMA 360 is based on a dramatically new approach to beamforming that provides a new beam topology to easily achieve distortion-free, full 360-degree coverage of any room shape and any seating arrangement using ClearOne Audio Intelligence™. Further advancements in adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) provide impeccable coverage of each conference participant as well as support for camera tracking.

In addition to being its own stand-alone commercial solution, certain core and patented ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Array 360 technology is also featured in the company's recently launched line of Aura™ beamforming array home office audio solutions; thus extending the benefits of a commercial grade communication and collaboration solution to the new, and increasingly important, next generation home office environment.

Going beyond the advancements in beamforming technology, the 6G Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) delivers unmatched per-beam full-duplex audio performance. On-board audio algorithms, like noise reduction, filtering, and Automatic Level Control, eliminate the need for per-beam processing in a DSP mixer - requiring fewer DSP mixer resources. Finally, robust built-in amplifiers, configurable as 4 x 15 Watt or 2 x 30 Watt, provide flexibility for driving loudspeakers.

ClearOne's breakthrough technologies, FiBeam, DsBeam, and 6G AEC combine to create VividVoice™, a significant advancement for professional conferencing.

The integrated features in the BMA 360 significantly reduce system design complexity, simplify installation, consume less rack space, and lower system cost. The BMA 360 also supports daisy-chaining of up to three ceiling tiles via P-Link for divisible rooms, or larger conference setups – for simpler wiring, longer distances, and lower-cost deployments compared to networked "home-run" connections via Ethernet.

Simple, single-workflow configuration is provided by a new release of ClearOne's CONSOLE® AI software. Competing products require practitioners to program multiple system components with different toolsets: Ethernet switches, ceiling tiles, DSP mixers, and the Dante controller.

The BMA 360 supports three different ceiling grid sizes: 24 in, 600 mm, and 625 mm. It incorporates a VESA-standard hole pattern that supports pole mounting. Hard-ceiling mount accessory kits are also available.

ClearOne's BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

SOURCE ClearOne

Related Links

http://www.clearone.com

