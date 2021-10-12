New Click® Reel makes prosthetic adjustability easier and more comfortable

"Adjustable prosthetic and orthotic devices increase patient satisfaction, and their lives in general by empowering them to provide daily self-care," said Jimmy Capra, co-founder and CEO of Click Medical.

Dave Gardner, an army vet and passionate hunter, has used a prosthesis for the past 14 years. His most recent prosthesis is equipped with the new Click® Reel. "I love being able to adjust my socket in both directions," said Gardner. "Every time I sit down, or drive, I loosen my socket just a little, which makes all the difference. It's simple, but it's life changing."

"Prosthetists are realizing adjustability is a boon to their business as well," said Joe Mahon, Capra's partner, co-founder, and practicing prosthetist. "Patients make the small adjustments on their own instead of scheduling a follow-up visit, which traditionally are not reimbursed by insurance."

The Click® Reel also received accolades from Fast Company which awarded the Click® Reel an honorable mention in the Health category in their 2021 Innovation by Design Awards.

SOURCE Click Medical

Related Links

www.clickmedical.co

