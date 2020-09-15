New Clinical Trials and Acquisitions Announced in the Allergy Drugs Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the allergy drugs industry "Allergy Drugs"

Nestle has agreed to buy Aimmune Therapeutics Inc in a $2.6 billion deal. Nestle has built a large health science business focused on dietary management and the deal will add Aimmunes's Palforzia to its portfolio. Palforzia is the first FDA approved treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanuts in children and teenagers. The drug is derived from peanut powder and works by exposing patients to escalating doses mixed with other foods. Palforzia is not intended to allow allergic patients to begin eating peanuts but rather to reduce the likelihood of serious reactions to accidental exposure. Nestle expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter.



Anxiety about using an epinephrine auto injector can be common among allergy patients and their families. This has led to interest in the development of needle free alternatives for treatment of anaphylaxis. Aquestive Therapeutics recently launched a phase 1 clinical trial of an epinephrine film that dissolves under the tongue. The trial will enroll up to 28 people and will compare the effectiveness of the film with epinephrine given by injection. If proven effective, a sublingual film could significantly reduce anxiety about administering epinephrine in cases of anaphylaxis.



