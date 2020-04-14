New ClinicAll Communicator App Supports Care Staff vs Corona

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisive action is now needed to fight the coronavirus successfully. Most importantly, nursing staff needs protection and support. Everything that makes their work easier improves patient care, relieves pressure on hospitals and, in the end, helps saving lives.

That is why ClinicAll developed the new ClinicAll Communicator app. It connects patients and staff in the simplest way – digital, contactless, supporting and protecting.