New Clinically-Studied Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream developed by Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, Healthy Directions and Adaptive Health now available at GNC

Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream is doctor-developed, clinically studied, and formulated with an exclusive, patented oxygenated oil that works fast and lasts for hours to relieve pain from conditions such as arthritis, back pain, strains, and joint and muscle pain. The combination of the oxygenated oil and soothing menthol has made for a groundbreaking formula you will not find in other topical relief products on the market today.

The product, developed by Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, a leading expert in pain medicine, will now be available at GNC stores cross the U.S.

"This is a product that stands out because of its unique formula that results in an extremely effective and safe way to control pain. It is a key part of my multimodal pain treatment plan for many of my patients," said Dr. Pergolizzi. "It is a privilege to offer Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream at GNC stores, making it even more accessible to the public."

In a randomized, double-blind, controlled comparison study Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream was shown to be nearly 100% more effective at relieving pain than a comparable menthol-only rub. It is a safer choice for people who are trying to reduce their pain while staying active, without the risks and side effects associated with over-the-counter pain pills.

"GNC is the perfect retailer to broaden the availability of this exceptional product," said Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "The revolutionary formula of Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream complements GNC's commitment to science, innovation, and quality. We are thrilled to be working with them."

Instaflex® Pain Relief Cream will be available at select GNC stores as well as through the Healthy Directions catalog and website; HealthyDirections.com, and a dedicated landing page; InstaflexCream.com.

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, is a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Aaron Tabor, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Richard Wurtman, MD; and Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD. For more information, please visit HealthyDirections.com/About-Us

About Adaptive Health: Adaptive Health, LLC, formerly known as Direct Digital, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Instaflex®, Nugenix®, Peptiva® and Lumiday®.

The company rebranded as Adaptive Health after its acquisition of Healthy Directions in December 2017. With Healthy Directions' vast product line and extensive board of medical advisors and doctors, it contributes to the company's longstanding commitment to science and innovation. Adaptive Health has since acquired Biovation Labs – a NSF certified manufacturing and fulfillment operation – in December 2018.

Adaptive Health has over 250 employees across offices in Charlotte, NC, Boston, MA, Salt Lake City, UT and Bethesda, MD. Its products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit AdaptiveHealth.com.

SOURCE Adaptive Health

