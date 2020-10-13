New Clothing Start-Up, Frankly, Is Making the Pandemic's Braless Trend Permanent

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With new work-from-home policies and fewer excuses to go out, many women have been opting out of bras and into a more comfortable lifestyle during the pandemic. Frankly , a clothing start-up, aims to make this shift permanent with their new collection of braless clothing - launching today on Kickstarter.

While some may argue athleisure is here to stay, co-founders Jane Dong and Heather Eaton are confident the joy of dressing up won't disappear any time soon. Especially if it just became easier. With Frankly, women can have the best of both worlds: the ease of loungewear and the chic look of designer clothing.

"Women shouldn't have to choose between style and comfort," COO Jane Dong says. "That's why we're designing fashionable clothing that has the same support bras offer, but without the discomfort or inconvenience."

Frankly's debut line features an array of open-back dresses and bodysuits with numerous color options including bold red, elegant black, and a rich moss green. Each item is designed to be adjustable, allowing women to find the perfect fit for their body and individual preferences. For example, the Rachel dress has a tie in the back that can be made tighter or looser depending on the level of lift a woman wants for her breasts.

"We're not another bad built-in shelf bra," Heather Eaton, CEO, adds. "We build lift, shape, support, and nipple coverage directly into the clothing itself, without a separate layer underneath."

Frankly's sizing is different, too. Aware that the proportions of a woman's chest don't always match those of her lower body, the brand allows women to choose bust size and waist size independently.

Frankly's clothing is not only committed to making women look and feel good, but all of the items are made responsibly and sustainably in the United States at a women-owned and run production facility.

Shop Frankly and support the mission to build a better braless world by visiting their Kickstarter .

About Frankly:

Frankly Apparel is a braless clothing company founded in 2019 by two Stanford Business School alumnae, Jane Dong and Heather Eaton. The two bonded over their dislike for bras and their desire to get rid of them, despite being on opposite ends of the bra size spectrum. Frankly's clothing is designed to do everything a bra can - minus the pinching, poking, and annoying straps.

SOURCE Frankly Apparel

Related Links

http://franklyapparel.com/

