New Coalition Aims to Promote Post-Consumer Recovery and Recycling of Plastic Lubricant Containers in the US

The goal of this industry-led technical coalition is to establish a market-sustaining program in the United States that drives the recovery and recycling of plastic packaging used to transport lubricants for commercial and consumer use.

Founding members include Castrol, Valvoline, Pennzoil - Quaker State Company, Graham Packaging, and Plastipak Packaging.

The coalition will initially focus on designing and initiating pilot projects to explore optimum methods of collection, aggregation, and processing with the long-term ambition of creating sustainable market-driven solutions throughout the plastic lubricant container value chain.

"The NLCRC represents a compelling opportunity to develop a true market-level circular business model that relies on the collaboration of all stakeholders within the value chain," says Tristan Steichen, Director of NLCRC. He adds, "This coalition could not have been established without the demonstrated leadership of its founding members, and we look forward to the successful transformation of this market."

Interested organizations committed to establishing solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling of plastic lubricant containers are invited to join the NLCRC.

Why join the NLCRC

Addressing a challenge as complex as recovering post-consumer plastic packaging for recycling is not feasible for most individual companies, particularly when products are distributed throughout multiple regions and markets. Cost-effective solutions require collaboration with multiple stakeholders (including competitors), both upstream and downstream of the lubricant value chain. This coalition unites all entities that produce, handle, distribute, and recycle lubricants and plastic packaging to speak as a single voice for the industry, and to deliver results by creating systemic, collaborative solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling.

