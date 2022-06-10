New Coin Listing: XT.COM Supports Metatron Coin (MTC)

DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's most secured and socially infused exchange is proud to announce its partnership with Metatron Coin (MTC). This collaboration will enable both XT.COM and MTC to expand their global reach and benefit from each other's community.

The exchange will list Metatron Coin (MTC) and open for trading MTC/USDT at 2022/06/10 7:00 (UTC). Traders can start their deposit ahead of time on 2022/06/9 7:00 (UTC). On the other hand, the withdrawal section will open on 2022/6/11 7:00 (UTC).

Anisor, the Global CMO of XT.COM explained, "On behalf of XT.COM, I am excited to join hands and list Metatron Coin (MTC) on our platform. With this partnership, together, we will expand our global crypto reach and explore the full potential of crypto and blockchain technology."

Meanwhile, Metatron Coin (MTC) is a TRC20 token that utilizes the Tron blockchain. It has a total supply of 1 billion tokens that can be used for the network's premium services and rewards its network community. In addition, the network aims to be a token economy equipped with a superb ecosystem. This feature will increase the potential of the crypto to raise its value over time.

About Metatron Coin (MTC)

Metatron Coin is a platform designed for activating Metaverse and eSports markets. The network manages data in areas such as society, economy, sports, culture, politics, technology, and science.

In terms of technology, Metatron Coin is designed for P2P and mobile mining. It provides a decentralized chain where all participants in the blockchain become producers and miners simultaneously. Furthermore, the network allows its users to own virtual estate, buy and sell products, and enjoy eSports and entertainment in the Metatron universe.

The network is created to make its users' dreams come true in the form of artists, athletes, and influencers that they want to be in real life.

About XT.COM

XT.COM is the world's first social infused exchange platform that was established in 2018. It has more than 3 million registered users with over 300k active monthly participants. The exchange has large communities from Russia, Japan, Philippines, China, Korea, India, and Africa to name a few.

XT.COM exchange is headquartered in Dubai and has its operation across the globe such as Singapore and Seoul. It aims to provide its user with the best possible user experience. It currently ranks as one of the top exchanges in CoinMarketcap and CoinGecko. As of the time of writing, XT.COM supports 596 coins and 995 trading pairs.

