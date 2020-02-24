New Colgate® Zero is the Clear Choice for Family Oral Care

"Improving oral health is our top priority. As consumer preferences shift towards products containing less artificial ingredients, we wanted to ensure Colgate users had products that fit their lifestyles," said Greg Ross, General Manager, Oral Care, North America at Colgate-Palmolive. "Every Colgate ® Zero formula is clear, which helps signal to consumers that they are free from certain ingredients, while still delivering on all the protection you have come to expect from Colgate."

Colgate® Zero for Kids offers a smart start to healthy smiles. "The Colgate® Zero Toothpaste for Kids 2-6 Years earned the ADA Seal of Acceptance after independent evaluation by dental experts found the product to be safe and effective in helping prevent tooth decay when used as directed," said Dr. Mia Geisinger, chair of the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs.

The Colgate® Zero portfolio of products includes:

Colgate ® Zero Peppermint Toothpaste has a micro-foaming formula that provides a deep clean and clinically proven cavity protection. It also strengthens enamel and freshens breath with 100% natural flavor and 0% artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and colors.

Colgate ® Zero Mouthwash Healthy Gums which strengthens enamel and has a natural spearmint flavor

Colgate ® Zero Mouthwash Strong Teeth that kills 99% of plaque germs and has a natural peppermint flavor.

Colgate® Zero products will be available at most retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon. For availability on specific products, visit Colgate.com.

