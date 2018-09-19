New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Best Colleges in Maryland 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ranking website, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges in Maryland 2018 at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/ranking/best-colleges-md/

To identify the Best Colleges in Maryland for 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers college rankings and reviews from around the web and distills them into a simple, easy to understand score so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective Maryland students evaluate the higher education options that are right for their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Old Line State (presented here in alphabetical order):

Frostburg State University - Frostburg, MD

Goucher College - Towson, MD

Hood College - Frederick, MD

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

Loyola University Maryland - Baltimore, MD

McDaniel College - Westminster, MD

Morgan State University - Baltimore, MD

Mount St. Mary's University - Emmitsburg, MD

Notre Dame of Maryland University - Baltimore, MD

Salisbury University - Salisbury, MD

St. John's College - Annapolis, MD

St. Mary's College of Maryland - St. Mary's City, MD

Stevenson University - Pikesville, MD

Towson University - Towson, MD

University of Maryland Baltimore County - Baltimore, MD

University of Maryland-College Park - College Park, MD

Washington College - Chestertown, MD

Falling in a critical border position, Maryland combines qualities of the North, the South, and the Appalachians, making it one of the most quintessentially American of states - a melting pot, with a large minority population and a character all its own. The nation's capital, Washington DC, was built on land donated by Maryland, and that connection has served the state well; much of Maryland's workforce depends on the federal government, either directly or indirectly, and as a result, Maryland has one of the lowest poverty rates and highest proportion of millionaires of any state in the union. To maintain that status, and funnel the state's best students into professional careers, Maryland has developed one of the nation's most impressive higher education systems.

Built on the "long, proud history of one of the oldest American states," as Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris puts it, "no other state in the union has capitalized on that history quite like Maryland." Maryland does not just house a huge proportion of federal employees, but literally built Washington DC; it was "the birthplace of religious freedom" and "one of the first states to ratify the Constitution," founding two of the traditions most central to American life. Maryland's colleges and universities are "crucial to educating future managers, professionals, and workforce for government, healthcare, and education," and "some of the most important research being done for government agencies like NASA and the National Institutes of Health" is done at Maryland's Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland. Maryland's liberal arts colleges include "nationally-renowned, innovative, and progressive institutions that have helped revolutionize and shape higher education, not only in Maryland, but in the US." All in all, Sealey-Morris reminds readers, Maryland's colleges "have a tremendous responsibility, one for which they are entirely up to task."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school.

