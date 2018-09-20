New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Best Colleges in Wisconsin 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ranking website, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges in Wisconsin 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ranking/best-colleges-wi/

To identify the Best Colleges in Wisconsin for 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers college rankings and reviews from around the web and distills them into a simple, easy to understand score so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective Wisconsin students evaluate the higher education options that are right for their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Badger State (presented here in alphabetical order):

Alverno College - Milwaukee, WI

Beloit College - Beloit, WI

Carroll University - Waukesha, WI

Carthage College - Kenosha, WI

Edgewood College - Madison, WI

Lawrence University - Appleton, WI

Marquette University - Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee School of Engineering - Milwaukee, WI

Mount Mary University - Milwaukee, WI

Ripon College - Ripon, WI

Saint Norbert College - De Pere, WI

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Eau Claire, WI

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse - La Crosse, WI

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater - Whitewater, WI

Viterbo University - La Crosse, WI

Wisconsin Lutheran College - Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin is proudly America's Dairyland, but the Badger State deserves to be recognized as much for its higher education excellence as for its delicious cheese. While states like California, New York, and Texas get attention for their colleges and universities, Wisconsin has built one of the nation's most impressive, cooperative, and effective public higher education systems. It's all founded on the "Wisconsin Idea," the century-old commitment to education rooted in Wisconsin's immigrant history, which saw Wisconsinites banding together to make sure each generation would have more opportunity than the last. Add in some of the most respected Catholic, Lutheran, and other Christian private universities and colleges, and students in Wisconsin have access to world-class higher education right in their backyard.

As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, Wisconsin is not only "one of the best places to live"; "It's one of the best places to go to college, too, with dozens of colleges and universities that rank among the best regional institutions in the Midwest, and the best national universities too." Wisconsin's colleges "are the heritage of Wisconsin's community-minded, ever-hopeful settlers," as Sealey-Morris goes on, people who "pulled together to establish a philosophy of cooperation and common good." And it's all worked for Wisconsin: "The economy is strong and steady, the population is among the healthiest and best-educated in the nation, and in just about every way that matters, Wisconsin is a model of stability." Not a bad place to get an education and settle down.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

