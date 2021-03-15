New Communications Agency, THE RIGHT NOW, Launches

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran communications executives, Eric Green and Sunny Jenkins, powered by head creative, Wally Hasselbring, launch THE RIGHT NOW. Jenkins leads the Brand division, Green heads Entertainment and Hasselbring, the Creative and Digital teams. Together with their leadership team, Jessel Taank and Britt Joe, the bi-coastal agency will service Lifestyle, Entertainment and Talent brands with fully integrated, creative strategies that are grounded in data and proven with results.

The Right Now launches with a strong roster of clients including: UGG, Koolaburra by UGG, Kendra Scott, Erewhon Markets, Billabong, The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, L'Couture Collections, HBO Max, FOX Entertainment's streaming service Tubi, Thunder Studios, international best-selling writers Bradley Hope and Tom Wright's production company Project Brazen and the top tier true crime app, CrimeDoor, among others.

The agency has also formed a strategic partnership with Sam Srinivasan's Sechel Public Relations to round out talent and entertainment offerings. Sechel clients include Phoebe Robinson, Yvonne Orji, Ronny Chieng, Michael Showalter, Natasha Rothwell, Paul Scheer, as well as production companies Semi-Formal and Push It Productions, among others.

In response to the ever-changing media landscape, The Right Now will provide clients crossfunctional expertise – bringing brands into the entertainment and talent spaces and vice versa. The agency is built around guiding principles to make the world a better, more inclusive and civically-minded place and seeks opportunities that expand beyond traditional offerings to include corporate social responsibility initiatives – a key driver in consumer purchase decision and brand advocacy.

The group has waited their whole professional lives to create a company like The Right Now. For more information, please visit: www.therightnow.co .

Headshots, bios and downloadable logo available here .

PRESS CONTACT:

Kim Valarezo

The Right Now

[email protected]

M: 201.920.9293

SOURCE The Right Now

Related Links

https://www.therightnow.co

