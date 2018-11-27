New Complete Solution for Affordable Low Latency Live Streaming

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get access to affordable, low latency live streaming on all devices for all your live events of all sizes. With DaCast , this is now possible.

DaCast now offers HLS Direct, an end-to-end low latency live streaming solution. End-to-end HLS streaming guarantees viewers much lower latency, while maintaining compatibility with all devices. DaCast's new software encoder for live HLS streaming makes low latency streaming more practical and affordable than ever before. An industry first, this lightweight application features super-fast setup and is free to everyone. Together, HLS Direct and our free HLS-compatible encoder will revolutionize your streaming workflow.

HTTP Live Streaming, commonly called HLS, was introduced with the first iPhone over a decade ago. Today, most HLS streaming begins with an RTMP live stream, which is then converted to HLS in the cloud. HLS streaming lowers latency to ten second or less. A more secure and higher-performing industry standard, all modern browsers and mobile devices now use HLS. HLS streaming also informs ongoing efforts to unify streaming standards under the Common Media Application Format (CMAF).

DaCast's free low latency HLS live stream encoding software is a powerful AND lightweight application. Based on OBS Studio (an open-source RTMP encoder), our HLS encoder includes all OBS mixing and production tools, powerful plugins and extensions. Our free HLS-compatible encoder also fully supports RTMP. Supported on both Windows and Macs, HLS Direct requires only a small amount of CPU processing power and memory; it even performs well on consumer-grade laptops. This marks a major improvement over hardware and software encoders requiring high-powered workstation computers.

With HLS Direct, broadcasters require only a computer and video source to do professional-grade HLS streaming. Simply download the free HLS-compatible encoder directly from DaCast. Then use the preset encoding settings for super-fast setup in just a few clicks.

A white-label live streaming and video hosting platform, DaCast has offered high-quality streaming solutions with competitive pricing since 2010. All DaCast users have access to pro-level tools including the top-tier Akamai CDN, monetization tools, video transcoding, and real-time analytics. More than 115,000 professional broadcasters and businesses have trusted DaCast to deliver live and on-demand video content to global audiences. In 2018, DaCast got selected as the best video platform for SMBs.

Sign up at www.dacast.com , and call us to try our complete low latency streaming solution today.

