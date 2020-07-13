New Compounding Pharmacy Website - a Lifeline for Many During COVID-19

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™ (Valor), a company based in Berkeley, CA, has taken the COVID-19 crisis head on and become a proactive partner in patient healthcare. Valor, which produces customized medications for patients with unique health needs, has designed several new programs, including:

FREE shipping of prescriptions to patients' homes

ValorConnect, an after-hours resource for doctors and patients to speak with a pharmacist

Flat-rate pricing for mental health, menopause and erectile dysfunction compound medications

Direct access to recommended supplements to protect one's health from COVID-19

Rick Niemi, CEO of Valor states "We were compelled to put these programs in place to better support our patient's continued access to their compounded medications. Having a more effective online presence has allowed Valor to serve its customers and patients better than ever."

In addition, with the launch of its newly-designed website , patients and visitors are provided a more interactive and user-friendly experience, allowing them to easily transfer or refill their medications, and for physicians to prescribe online to Valor . "The way Valor works makes things easier on the doctor and their staff." says Niemi. "Whether it's a simplified pricing model or providing direct access to our pharmacists before, during, or after hours, our goal is to make everything easier and less stressful." The website also provides useful and more detailed information about Valor's products and services while integrating with social media platforms so patients and customers can stay up to date with things happening at Valor and in the compounding pharmacy industry in general.

Doctors have 4 ways to prescribe to Valor: (1) simply call 510-548-8777; (2) fax to 510-548-0305; (3) e-prescribe to Valor Compounding Pharmacy; or (4) submit a prescription online . Prescriptions must be patient-specific. A Valor Patient Services Representative will contact the patient to collect additional information. Within 24-72 hours the medication will be ready to pick-up or ship out, and the patient will be notified.

Quality, Simplicity, & Immune System

Valor goes beyond regulatory requirements to ensure operations exceed industry standards regarding safety and process for 503a compounding pharmacy. Medications made undergo a minimum of four checkpoints to verify quality and accuracy, and a team of specialists receive extensive and ongoing training to formulate medications.

Valor understands how stressful this year has been and how that stress may exacerbate certain medical conditions. Our pharmacists reduce that anxiety by making the process simple and work directly with physicians as a critical extension of patient healthcare. Valor has developed a Flat Rate Pricing Program to make the process easier for patients to get custom made medicine for mental health , menopause , and erectile dysfunction .

Maintaining and strengthening one's immune system is very important. Valor's e-Store for Supplements provides several high-quality products and allows anyone to purchase such products as high-potency vitamin C and zinc to fight flu-like symptoms.

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data driven, and by reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems / institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

