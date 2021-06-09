New CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Exam Available Worldwide

Employers in aerospace, defense, healthcare, technology and other industries rely on CompTIA Cloud+ for their IT teams. Tweet this

CompTIA Cloud+ validates the skills IT professionals need to deploy and automate secure cloud environments that support the high availability of business systems and data.

"Operating in a multicloud environment poses new challenges and opportunities to deploy, optimize and protect mission critical applications and data storage," said Randall Edwards, certification product manager at CompTIA. "CompTIA Cloud+ validates the technical skills needed to secure these valuable assets. It is the only performance-based IT certification that views cloud-based infrastructure services in the context of broader IT systems operations regardless of platform or vendor."

Employers in a range of industries – including aerospace, defense, healthcare and technology – either require or strongly recommend CompTIA Cloud+ for their cloud engineers, security architects, security engineers, systems administrators, systems engineers, cloud specialists, cloud project managers and related positions.

Major areas of emphasis on the new CompTIA Cloud+ exam include:

More depth on the skills needed to secure the cloud regardless of the vendor solution.

High availability is highlighted as an important factor for disaster recovery and security measures.

Greater emphasis on automation and virtualization in place of hands-on cloud management.

The addition of exam content on cloud architecture and design, highlighting the importance of the foundational technologies that comprise the cloud instead of focusing on vendor-specific tasks.

The new exam was developed with guidance and input from cloud experts representing a broad spectrum of industries, including communications, defense, engineering and technology. The U.S. Department of Defense has approved CompTIA Cloud+ for its Directive 8140/8570.01-M, which identifies certifications that information assurance and cybersecurity personnel and contractors must hold. CompTIA Cloud+ is also accredited by ANSI to show compliance with the ISO 17024 Standard.

Official CompTIA Learning products

Current and aspiring IT professionals have a rich selection of learning options to choose from to prepare for the new CompTIA Cloud+ exam, including:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, comprehensive eLearning that features a customizable learning plan and scenario-based performance-based questions that take users on a path of consistent learning toward their certification exam.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which provide hands-on experience in real cloud environments with feedback, hints and scored assessment. When purchased in a bundle with CertMaster Learn, CertMaster Labs are integrated throughout the eLearning experience. ( Available June 30 )

) CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an online adaptive knowledge assessment and certification exam practice and preparation companion tool.

The Official CompTIA Cloud+ Study Guide, available in print or electronic format and packed with informative and accessible content that covers all exam objectives.

CompTIA recommends that candidates for CompTIA Cloud+ have a minimum of five years' experience in IT, including two to three years in systems administration or networking, and hold CompTIA Network+ or CompTIA Server+ certifications or have equivalent knowledge. Familiarity with major hypervisor technologies for server virtualization and cloud service models is also recommended.

For complete information on CompTIA Cloud+ and related Official CompTIA Learning products visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/cloud.

