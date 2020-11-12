New CompTIA Security+ Certification Exam Available Worldwide

Private and public sector organizations rely on CompTIA Security+ to build skills among their frontline cyber defenders. Tweet this

Private sector business and defense organizations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders. More than 590,000 technology professionals around the world are CompTIA Security+ certified.

"Securing systems, networks, software and hardware has become a broadly shared responsibility and baseline cybersecurity skills are expected across a wider range of job roles," said Patrick Lane, director of product management for CompTIA's portfolio of cybersecurity certifications. "IT professionals who earn CompTIA Security+ are better prepared to problem solve the wide variety of today's complex issues."

CompTIA Security+ is the only core cybersecurity certification that emphasizes hands-on practical skills. Performance-based questions make up much of the exam. This requires test-takers to demonstrate their ability to perform many of the duties they'll encounter on the job.

About 80% of the content on the new exam relates to technologies designed to repel the latest cyberattacks, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as current cybersecurity architecture, design and implementation techniques. The remaining 20% covers newer concepts such as automation, continuous security monitoring, incident response and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

Individuals who are CompTIA Security+ certified have demonstrated the knowledge and skills to:

Assess the security posture of an enterprise environment and recommend and implement appropriate security solutions.

Monitor and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile and IoT.

Operate with an awareness of applicable laws and policies, including principles of governance, risk and compliance.

Identify, analyze and respond to security events and incidents.

CompTIA Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements. Regulators and governments rely on ANSI accreditation because it provides confidence and trust in the outputs of an accredited program.

Along with the new exam, Official CompTIA learning products are available to help with test preparation for individuals doing self-study and students engaged in instructor-led learning.

CertMaster Learn™ for Security+ is a comprehensive and interactive eLearning experience. It features instructional lessons, flashcards and performance-based questions; videos that demonstrate key concepts and processes; self-assessments; and learning progress analytics and reporting features.

CertMaster Practice™ for Security+ is an adaptive online companion tool that assesses knowledge and exam readiness. It helps users confirm areas of strength and fill in knowledge gaps in weak areas so they are more prepared and confident when taking the exam.

CertMaster Labs™ for Security+ makes it easy for learners to practice and apply their skills in real workplace scenarios in preparation for the exam. All lab activities offer feedbacks, hints and tips and include gradable assessments so learners can accurately gauge their progress.

CompTIA certification exams may be taken either online or in person at a testing center.

For complete information on the new CompTIA Security+ exam and companion learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/security.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org .

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 630-678-8468

[email protected]

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

