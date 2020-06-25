New Comscore Research Examines the Future of Privacy-Safe Measurement

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly data privacy-driven world, marketers are challenged to ensure the success of their campaigns while respecting consumers' privacy and maintaining consumer trust. Against this changing privacy backdrop, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce the release of its 2020 "Future of Measurement in a Cookieless World" whitepaper. This report examines present-day data collection methods and explores Comscore's current and future initiatives for transitioning into a cookieless environment.

"The privacy landscape is rapidly evolving, and new regulations have placed a greater emphasis on consumer data privacy rights than ever before," said Veronica Torres, Chief Privacy Officer, Comscore. "Comscore's privacy program emphasizes thinking beyond compliance. Consequently, we are doubling down on privacy-friendly solutions, like the digital panel, Atomic ID™, and efforts around our recently announced partnership with LiveRamp, all as a way to continue to expand our commitment to a privacy-driven approach."

Highlights from the report

With the shift toward privacy-driven architecture, data sharing becomes more specialized through first-party relationships and appropriate consent mechanisms. Today, most companies that collect digital event data do so in one of two ways: either through tagging or panel-based measurement. With Comscore's panels, targeting is not allowed based on privacy limits and, because of the opt-in nature of panel measurement, panels are expected to withstand expected privacy ecosystem changes. As such, large digital panels like Comscore's become increasingly important as a source of truth to adjust cookie-based measurement accurately.

Another part of Comscore's ongoing research into methods for measuring consumer behavior in a privacy-focused manner is the Atomic ID™. The concept of an Atomic ID is designed by Comscore for a world where it is no longer possible to link web traffic together with the cookie as the common identifier. When built, the Atomic ID can provide privacy-driven representative behavioral profiles that can be applied across platforms and data types, while at the same time eliminating dependence on cookies and other tag IDs.

With the cookie-based approach to measurement on its way out, advertisers need to ensure that their shared first-party data does not include personally identifiable information while at the same retaining the value of their first-party data as proprietary information. This is where concepts like "data clean rooms" come into play, which is a safe space that aggregates multiple first-party datasets and reports to each contributor only information on how that contributor's data interacts with that of other parties. Comscore recently announced a partnership with LiveRamp to develop innovative privacy-focused services, which partnership names Comscore as the preferred data provider for LiveRamp's Safe Haven offering.

To read the full study and learn more about the future of measurement as well as Comscore's privacy initiatives, download the 2020 "Future of Measurement in a Cookieless World" report. To learn more about how Comscore can help with insights in a cookieless world, please contact us.

