New-Concept Dispensary, CannaVida, Elevates Bend's Cannabis Scene

BEND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed more like an Apple Store than the typical dispensary, Bend's newest cannabis retail showroom, CannaVida, invites customers to experience the evolution of cannabis. CannaVida harnesses the latest advancements in technology to make recreational cannabis more user-friendly for experienced consumers and newcomers alike. From high-tech display pods and interactive tablets to secure, discreet home delivery, the brand emphasizes convenience and connection.

What makes CannaVida unique is their vertically integrated business model. Because they're in control of their product, from seed to sale, they're able to remain agile in responding to consumer needs. CannaVida's founder and CEO, Jacob Jenkins, emphasizes, "We're not just selling a quality product, we're creating an experience."

Located in Central Oregon, the facilities were designed from the ground up to be efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly. They rely on clean, chemical-free growing practices and advanced extraction methods to produce high-quality products while reducing waste and byproducts.

CannaVida's storefront is set to open on October 21, 2019 from 10am to 9pm. CannaVida will be open from 9am to 9pm seven days a week.

About CannaVida

CannaVida is a vertically integrated cannabis company located in Central Oregon. From premium flower to pure, potent concentrates, CannaVida is facilitating the evolution of cannabis through advanced dispensary tech and growing practices. For more, http://cannavidacannabis.com.

