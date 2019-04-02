New Concept In Fitness Announces Expansion Plans With Global Expert In Franchising

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REDEMPTION Fitness, Las Vegas' newest and hottest fitness studio, announced today its expansion of four new locations across Las Vegas, and the appointment of Dr. Ben Litalien as Chief Development Officer, a recognized global expert in franchising. All four of the new locations in Las Vegas are available to qualified franchise candidates.

REDEMPTION Fitness initial expansion plans also include new franchise locations in strategic parts of the country including Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe and Boise.

The studio also announced its month-long celebration in recognition of its first-year anniversary in Las Vegas, starting today through Saturday, May 4, 2019, National Fitness Day.

With the opening of its first studio in Rampart Commons Center in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas, Nevada, a year ago, REDEMPTION Fitness offers a unique, high-intensity interval training focused fitness concept featuring three powerful experiences with results-driven workouts delivered by world-class instructors. "Our philosophy is that it's never too late to commit or re-commit your relationship with health and fitness – meaning your health can always be saved or REDEEMED," said CEO & Founder, Bryan Ercolano.

"Our RIDE.REP.REBEL. experiences are unique, fun, extremely effective and affordable," said Ercolano. "RIDE and move to the beat in our specially designed cycling studio equipped with modern lighting. REP it out for a full body strength training and conditioning experience in our boot-camp studio. REBEL stress away and channel your inner strength in our experiential boxing studio. The environment is incredibly supportive and encouraging with proven results and small classes in an ultra-cool, unique setting that offers a personalized approach to help you reach your fitness goals."

The REDEMPTION Fitness franchise expansion is driven by a unique regional development model designed to attract investment and enhance growth in targeted regions of the country.

"While we are initially expanding locally, our regional development program will be our primary vehicle for growth, said Dr. Litalien. "It's a strategic move that will accelerate growth by providing existing franchise developers and qualified multi-unit franchisees the opportunity to be part of a unique concept designed to appeal to the seemingly insatiable demand for fun, engaging and effective workout environments."

Dr. Litalien has used the regional developer model to expand concepts nationally including convenience stores and carpet cleaning. He is also the Founder and Principal of FranchiseWell, LLC, a consulting practice dedicated to the improvement and enhancement of franchising. He is a recognized global expert on franchise development and "franchising for good," and is a contributing writer at Forbes.com, frequently featured in national and international news outlets and in industry trade publications. Dr. Litalien is also on staff at Georgetown University where he teaches the Franchise Management Certificate program for franchise professionals in the U.S. and around the world. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at University of Maryland University College where he received his doctorate degree in 2012.

REDEMPTION Fitness's month-long anniversary celebration leading up to National Fitness Day kicked off today including special new member intro offers, new class formats, a variety of themed classes and a fitness challenge, "SPRING CLEAN YOUR BODY," that will focus on strength and empowerment through fitness. In addition to the fitness challenge, REDEMPTION Fitness is partnering with other Rampart Commons Center businesses, Athleta and Flower Child, on activities on National Fitness Day, Saturday, May 4 to "SWEAT, SHOP & SNACK" from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with prizes, giveaways and more.

About REDEMPTION Fitness

Where can you go and get three experiences for one complete transformation under one roof? REDEMPTION features three powerful fitness experiences serving up connection and results-driven workouts delivered by world-class instructors. Our philosophy is that it's never too late to commit or re-commit to your relationship with health and fitness. That's to say your health can be saved…or REDEEMED. So, come RIDE.REP.REBEL. with us in an environment that's ultra-supportive, encouraging, fun and effective!

RIDE: indoor cycling experience with an emphasis on the rhythm of the music and movement;

REP: cardio work and conditioning on our treadmills mixed with strength training work; and

REBEL: full body workout with all the kicking and punching one can handle. More at RF website Instagram Facebook

For more information about franchising opportunities at REDEMPTION Fitness, visit https://redemptionfranchise.com/ or contact Dr. Ben Litalien at ben@REDEMPTIONFitness.com.

REDEMPTION Fitness

1059 S. Rampart Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-724-9815

CONTACT

Diane Smiroldo, 703-819.1963

SOURCE REDEMPTION Fitness

Related Links

https://redemptionfitness.com

