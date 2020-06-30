New Constructs Adds Bruce Fador to New Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, announces an addition to its Advisory Board of FinTech leaders and experts to drive the next stage of growth and distribution for the firm.

"We're very excited to add Bruce Fador to our Advisory Board. His reputation in the data business speaks for itself. His deep experience and relationships have made an immediate impact," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs.

New Constructs, LLC

Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan professors recently published Core Earnings: New Data & Evidence to empirically demonstrate the novel, unique value-add of New Constructs' data. Indiana University professors recently published this paper showing New Constructs' investment ratings outperform human analysts' ratings. Ernst & Young co-authored "Getting ROIC Right" to demonstrate New Constructs' superior analytics.

From Bruce Fador: "I am very pleased to be working with David and New Constructs to help grow revenues and distribution. With their automated approach to sourcing data, New Constructs has truly leveraged machine learning to provide a better, faster and cheaper way to source fundamental data.

"David is a true industry pioneer and has developed a dataset that is immediately impactful to all types of investors, ranging from sophisticated quantitative investors to traditional asset managers and even self-directed investor and wealth managers."

About Bruce Fador

Bruce Fador is the founder and managing partner of Fador Global Consulting Group (FGCG), a consulting and advisory firm that helps companies to develop and execute strategies that accelerate their next phases of growth. Prior to FGCG, Bruce held several chief executive officer positions, most notably as CEO of Thomson First Call. Bruce also served as CEO and president of WorldStreet, an innovative Fintech start-up where he led the sale of its assets to Thomson Financial. Bruce has held several other executive positions as a CEO and CCO and continues to serve as a board member, strategic advisor or consultant to numerous leading capital markets, research and FinTech firms.

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with machine learning (ML), the firm's Robo-Analyst technology shines lights in the dark corners (e.g., footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs is regularly featured in national news outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic partnerships with TD Ameritrade, WisdomTree, Refinitiv, Interactive Brokers and Ernst & Young enable New Constructs to deliver investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, advisors and corporate executives.

