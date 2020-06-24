New Constructs Adds Evan Schnidman to New Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, announces an addition to its Advisory Board of FinTech leaders and experts to drive the next stage of growth and distribution for the firm.

"We're very excited to add Evan Schnidman, Ph.D. to our Advisory Board. He brings cutting-edge expertise in data science, machine learning technology and all things FinTech," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs.

New Constructs has recently received numerous academic and private sector accolades, including the recently published, Core Earnings: New Data & Evidence, where Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan professors empirically demonstrate the novel, unique value-add of New Constructs data. Similarly, Indiana University professors recently published Man versus Machine: A Comparison of Robo-Analyst and Traditional Research Analyst Investment Recommendations showing New Constructs' investment ratings outperform human analysts' ratings. In the private sector, Ernst & Young co-authored "Getting ROIC Right" to demonstrate New Constructs' superior analytics.

"I am thrilled to be working with New Constructs; they have truly pioneered modern techniques for parsing financial filings. The combination of industry-leading data accuracy with cutting-edge automation makes New Constructs the undeniable leader in Robo-Analyst technology. Cost pressures on the asset management industry and current financial market volatility make this technology, and the resulting data, more valuable than ever," said Evan Schnidman.

About Evan Schnidman, Ph.D.

Evan A. Schnidman is the founder and Managing Partner of EAS Innovation Consulting and was previously the founder and CEO of Prattle, which he sold to Liquidnet, where he served as the Head of Data Innovation. In his capacity at EAS Innovation Consulting, Evan provides data and technology strategy services to both large corporations and emerging startups. Before founding EAS and Prattle, Evan was as an academic. He earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University and his MA and BA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with machine learning (ML), the firm's Robo-Analyst technology shines lights in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs is regularly featured in national news outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic partnerships with TD Ameritrade, WisdomTree, Refinitiv, Interactive Brokers and Ernst & Young enable New Constructs to deliver investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, advisors and corporate executives.

