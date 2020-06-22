New Constructs Launches Advisory Board Led by John Meserve to Expand Sales and Distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, announces the formation of its Advisory Board of FinTech leaders and experts to drive the next stage of growth and distribution for the firm.

"We're very excited to announce John Meserve as the first member of our Advisory Board. He brings unrivaled expertise and relationships in investment research and FinTech," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs.

New Constructs, LLC

Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan professors recently published, Core Earnings: New Data & Evidence, to empirically demonstrate the novel, unique value-add of New Constructs data. Indiana University professors recently published this paper showing New Constructs' investment ratings outperform human analysts' ratings. Ernst & Young co-authored "Getting ROIC Right" to demonstrate New Constructs' superior analytics.

"With all the validation of New Constructs data and research from prestigious institutions and clients, I believe the company is poised for enormous growth. I look forward to helping the firm build on its already impressive roster of clients in nearly every market for fundamental data and analysis," said John Meserve of Cragmoor Capital Advisors.

About John Meserve

John has more than 25 years of experience in financial services with a deep regulatory background established in his early years in Washington, D.C. Currently, he is Managing Partner of Cragmoor Capital Advisors, an advisory and investment company focused on FinTech and Financial Services. John is a board member of Paragon Intel, and an advisor and investor in start-ups Content Street, D'Marie, and Diligence Labs. He is also an Advisor to SenaHill Partners, a merchant bank providing institutional & strategic advice and making principal & operating investments across the entire financial technology sector. In addition, John is an active member of Tribeca Early Stage Partners, a New York City-based fintech-focused investment group of 50 experts.

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with machine learning (ML), the firm's Robo-Analyst technology shines lights in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs is regularly featured in national news outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic partnerships with TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Refinitiv, Interactive Brokers and Ernst & Young enable New Constructs to deliver investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, advisors and corporate executives.

