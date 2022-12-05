New consultancy launches to address poor communication within digital transformation projects

Robots & Humans aims to help organisations communicate clearly and with impact

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing communications veterans, Ian and Lucy Thatcher, have launched a new consultancy, Robots & Humans. The ambition is to help those buying, selling, or building advanced technologies communicate clearly and with impact to enable better adoption, sales enablement, and increased ROI.

According to research by Harvard Business Review, some 70% of technology and digital transformation projects fail, and typically only 16% of the workforce believe digital transformation has brought about improvement, mostly attributable to poor communication and misunderstanding amongst organisations. As advanced technologies become mainstream in our home and work environments, these challenges will only amplify.

Ian Thatcher, co-founder of Robots & Humans, has worked agency-side for 20 years, delivering marketing communications strategy and campaigns for some of the world's more well-known brands. Ian said: "Every project in my career has involved designing, implementing, or promoting new technology. I've also witnessed huge tech projects go spectacularly wrong. With the emergence of robotics, AI and advanced technologies, clear communication of more complicated tech is only going to become more essential for those buying, selling, or building technology. We're on a mission to improve understanding and get humans up to speed."

Lucy Thatcher, co-founder of Robots & Humans, has worked client-side for 20 years, delivering change management, communications and marketing in the telco, tech and healthcare sectors. Lucy said: "Our approach is designed to get right to the point, making light work of complexity and transforming it into simple strategies and engaging programmes that bridge the gap between humans and technology."

The core offering for Robots & Humans will be go-to-market strategy, communications, culture development and change management. Well suited to the challenge, Ian and Lucy communicate complexity, simply, honed through years of marketing emerging and advanced technologies to niche markets.

About Robots & Humans

As automation, AI, robotics and advanced technologies become mainstream in our home and work environments, we're here to help make sense of it all. We deliver programmes that develop and improve the understanding between humans and technology to help those buying, selling or building technology achieve quick, efficient adoption and the best return on investment.

