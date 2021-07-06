New Contemporary Bible Commentary from Israel

NEWTON, Mass., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbi P. Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), states: "Pinchas Polonsky, a notable refusenik of the Soviet era, is today a prolific thinker and writer, introducing Jewish philosophy to the broader public. His latest work, deeply influenced by the teachings of Rabbi Yehuda Leon Ashkenazi (Manitou), one of French Jewry's leading philosophers of the second half of the 20th century. This book will introduce Rabbi Askenazi's monumental ideas to a wider audience."

Biblical personalities are traditionally presented as larger-than-life, heroic figures, who surmount incredible obstacles to advance the world. And yet, little emphasis is placed on their personal evolution.

But according to the centuries-old Kabbalistic tradition revealed in our times by Rabbi Y. L. Ashkenazi, the heroes of the Torah are evolving personalities who undergo profound change throughout their lives while acquiring new ideas and personal qualities through their ongoing dialogue with God.

It is precisely this approach that emphasizes the process of development of people and ideas that meets the needs of modern man.

The Bible Dynamics commentary is a unique interpretation of the Torah through the lens of this tradition.

The first 3 volumes of the "Bible Dynamics" are now available in the Amazon store. Visit https://bibledynamics.com/ to learn more and purchase books at the low introductory price, which is less than a third of its usual price.

Volume 1a "Bereshit - Chayei Sarah" (388pp.) and contains a commentary on the first half of the book of Genesis.

Volume 1-b "Toldot - Vayechi" (416pp.) contains the second half of the book of Genesis.

Volume 2 "Exodus" (620pp.) contains the second half of the book of Exodus.

Dr. Pinchas Polonsky was born in Moscow in 1958, and from 1975 was active in Russia's religious Jewish underground. After repatriating to Israel in 1987 and settling in Samaria, he continued to study and teach at the Bar Ilan and Ariel universities. He is author of more than 25 books on the contemporary problems of Judaism. His life quest is the modernization of Judaism within the traditional framework.

He states "This commentary of the Torah, on which I have been working for the past 15 years, will hopefully help to revitalize the connection between Judaism and Christianity based on their common heritage.

