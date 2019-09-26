New Control Series Tape Measures from Crescent Lufkin® Merge Quality with Innovation

"Innovation without quality is called a gimmick. Quality without innovation is called lazy. But when you have both, you raise expectations for what something should have always been," said Kevin Fitzpatrick, product manager for Crescent Lufkin. "The Control Series builds on our long legacy of quality tapes by adding meaningful features that professionals appreciate. There's nothing 'gimmicky' about these tapes."

The 1-3/16" wide tape with extra-large print has 12 feet of standout, while the matte finish reduces glare and protects the blade, ensuring that it holds up through heavy use. The finger brake beneath the tape's feed allows the user to control the blade without risk of pinching, and the blade can be locked in place with the wide lock button protected by over-mold rails.

Ergonomic, light-weight and compact, Control Series tapes are ideal for everyday use, and the 360-degree end hook is designed to grip material from all sides. The integrated tether point allows for easy tethering when working from taller heights. If it does fall, Control Series tapes are tough, surviving more than 50 one-story drops during real-life testing.

The Control Series offers eight options, including an engineers' blade, two metric versions, and a version with Crescent Lufkin's Nite Eye color scheme for greater legibility. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent Lufkin®

Crescent Lufkin is a premier measuring products brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Crescent Lufkin has been providing measurements for professionals and do-it-yourself enthusiasts for over 100 years. Today, Crescent Lufkin tapes, rules, and measuring wheels are recognized the world over. Additional information about Crescent Lufkin products is available at www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

