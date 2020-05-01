New Coronavirus Writing Journal Provides an Affordable Tool for Documenting Daily Life

This journal's 186 short writing exercises document the emotions and experiences of the current challenging time and spark reflection, learning and relief. Presented in an accessible paperback brimming with empowering ideas for fresh writing, this new edition is an illuminating read for modern life and a lovely gift for friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family. Ladd decided to write the book as a community service when her main writing gigs went dark within the first week of shelter-in-place.

Prompt categories include: Reality Check, Imagine, All the Feels, Feed Me, From the Heart, Time Machine, Stuff, Weird, and You Look Good! Fans of Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration and Zen as F*ck Journals will love this book, and it is perfect for:



Recording thoughts, ideas, emotions and memories

Documenting your coronavirus experience

Relieving stress and anxiety

All skill levels, no previous writing experience needed



The book is priced at $9.95 on Lulu.com and $2.99 for the Smashwords e-book. Ladd will be doing online write-in teaching sessions in May. An entertaining online variety show book launch featuring Scott M. Gimple from The Walking Dead and other talent is being planned and a portion of book sales will be donated to community groups.



Mary Ladd's writing appears in the best-selling 642 Things to Write About book series, and in Lit Starts: Little Books of Writing Prompts. She has written for Playboy, Time Magazine, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Ladd collaborated with Anthony Bourdain on No Reservations and is a member of the Writers Grotto. She is the author of The Wig Diaries, a disrespectful cancer book illustrated by cartoonist Don Asmussen, creator of the San Francisco Chronicle feature "Bad Reporter."



