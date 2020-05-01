New Coronavirus Writing Journal Provides an Affordable Tool for Documenting Daily Life
University of Virginia history professor Herbert "Tico" Braun recently told his students, "You do not write alone," as he asked them to begin keeping a record of their daily lives. With Braun's concept in mind, writer Mary Ladd published a new book
May 01, 2020, 07:11 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Write it Down: Coronavirus Writing Prompts is a new book that is designed to be an affordable and accessible tool. Author Mary Ladd collaborated with Anthony Bourdain on No Reservations and is a contributor to the best-selling 642 Things to Write About book series, and Lit Starts: Little Books of Writing Prompts. A member of the Writers Grotto, she is an expert on grief and stay-at-home restlessness from being homebound during treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer.
This journal's 186 short writing exercises document the emotions and experiences of the current challenging time and spark reflection, learning and relief. Presented in an accessible paperback brimming with empowering ideas for fresh writing, this new edition is an illuminating read for modern life and a lovely gift for friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family. Ladd decided to write the book as a community service when her main writing gigs went dark within the first week of shelter-in-place.
Prompt categories include: Reality Check, Imagine, All the Feels, Feed Me, From the Heart, Time Machine, Stuff, Weird, and You Look Good! Fans of Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration and Zen as F*ck Journals will love this book, and it is perfect for:
- Recording thoughts, ideas, emotions and memories
- Documenting your coronavirus experience
- Relieving stress and anxiety
- All skill levels, no previous writing experience needed
The book is priced at $9.95 on Lulu.com and $2.99 for the Smashwords e-book. Ladd will be doing online write-in teaching sessions in May. An entertaining online variety show book launch featuring Scott M. Gimple from The Walking Dead and other talent is being planned and a portion of book sales will be donated to community groups.
Mary Ladd's writing appears in the best-selling 642 Things to Write About book series, and in Lit Starts: Little Books of Writing Prompts. She has written for Playboy, Time Magazine, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Ladd collaborated with Anthony Bourdain on No Reservations and is a member of the Writers Grotto. She is the author of The Wig Diaries, a disrespectful cancer book illustrated by cartoonist Don Asmussen, creator of the San Francisco Chronicle feature "Bad Reporter."
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Mary Ladd
Share this article