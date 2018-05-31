New Cotai, LLC Will Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on December 4, 2018

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Cotai, LLC (the "Company") announced today it will report third quarter 2018 earnings on December 4, 2018. Investors, prospective investors, analysts and other interested persons may contact Investor Relations by emailing investorrelations@newcotaiholdings.com to obtain copies of such reports or for further information.

ABOUT NEW COTAI, LLC

New Cotai, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, was formed on February 22, 2006. The Company holds a minority interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited ("Studio City International"). Studio City International, together with its subsidiaries, currently owns the Studio City project, an integrated resort comprising entertainment, retail, hotel and gaming facilities in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

The Company was formed for the purpose of investing in Studio City International. The Company is wholly-owned by New Cotai Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, whose common stock is owned 92.6% by New Cotai Ventures, LLC ("New Cotai Ventures"), a New York limited liability company, and 7.4% by New Cotai Participation Corp. ("NCP"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Affiliates of investment funds managed by Silver Point Capital, L.P. own a controlling interest in New Cotai Ventures and affiliates of investment funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. own a non-controlling interest.

