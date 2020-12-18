New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Helping Prepare for the Re-Opening of America

"The argument of whether this works or not is over," said guest panelist Rick Perry, 14th US Secretary of Energy and former Governor of Texas. "This is a powerful tool that deals with COVID-19. And yes, we're facing COVID now but, in the future, there will be other influenzas, other viruses to deal with. This isn't about a quick fix for now. This is about a long-term investment in your business, in your schools, in your airports, and the like. This is about letting your customers, students, and staff know that they can come into your building and be safe."

Guest speakers discussed how cleaner indoor air and advancements in technology will help support recovery from the global pandemic. IVP's award-winning technology is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (99.999%), anthrax spores, and other airborne pathogens instantaneously, in a single pass.

"No one thought COVID would come to Victoria, but COVID doesn't have boundaries," added Christina Adrean, CEO of Post Acute Medical. "Our community now believes our hospital is the safest in Victoria as we're the only one to have this wonderful machine. We haven't had a single employee or patient contract COVID since the filtration system was installed."

"Being the first company to put this innovative heated-air filtration system into our office building is the latest way in which we live out our mission of being the leader in delivering peace of mind, innovating for customers whenever and wherever they need us," said Jeff Dailey, CEO, Farmers Group, Inc.

In addition to the Farmers headquarters, the IVP Air technology has been implemented in Hilton Worldwide hotels, Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and student housing, True North Classical Academy in Miami, Florida, Slidell Independent School District in Slidell, Texas and Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation, with sites in Texas and Las Vegas.

"We're suffering. A lot of people are suffering," said Monzer Hourani, CEO, Integrated Viral Protection, and Founder of Medistar Corporation. "It's about time people understand that if we're going to get rid of COVID-19 one day, we need this advancement working in tandem with the vaccine. We need to be one nation, one people, and work together, be united, and use science to overcome COVID-19."

The event included the following esteemed guests:

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design of biodefense indoor air protection systems. Data from scientific, peer-reviewed publications show significant promise for reducing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, safeguarding people against the dangerous, life-threatening pathogen. IVP has partnered with a team of scientists, engineers, and virologists and developed a proven biodefense indoor air protection system™ that combats COVID-19 in commercial, transportation, residential and personal environments. For more information, please visit http://www.ivpair.com .

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are trade names for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance .

