NEW! Create Easy Doodle Art Drawings with Tiny Sketchbook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. For their first free app of 2022, they're releasing Tiny Sketchbook , a free app that lets you create digital sketches accessible with the click of a button right from your Chrome browser toolbar.

"Doodle art drawings have 5 benefits," explains Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can easily: