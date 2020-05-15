New Customized Mask Sealer Uses Face Scanning App and 3D Printing to Improve Fit on Face Masks for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayshore Dental Studio's face mask fitter is a personalized 3D printed reusable plastic frame that is contoured to the specific shape of a person's face to improve the peripheral seal of surgical or similar face masks.

Customers will have the ability to use the Bellus3D Dental Pro 3D Face App and send the scan directly to Bayshore Dental Studio for 3D Printing Bayshore Dental Studio's face mask fitter is a personalized 3D printed reusable plastic frame that is contoured to the specific shape of a person's face to improve the peripheral seal of surgical or similar face masks.

If you are interested in directly ordering custom 3d printed mask fitters, go to https://ppe.bayshoredentalstudio.com/. Bayshore Dental Studio is also supplying PPE's including Face shields and Surgical Masks. Customers will have the ability to use the Bellus3D Dental Pro 3D Face App and send the scan directly to Bayshore Dental Studio for 3D Printing to [email protected].

Bayshore Dental Studio is joining forces to overcome the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). For every mask fitter sold, Bayshore will contribute to Dental Lifeline Network, an organization that provides dental care services to patients with disabilities, the elderly, medically fragile, and veterans and cannot afford dental care.

Bayshore Dental Studio, based in Tampa, FL, is considered one of the leading dental laboratories in the US. Bayshore offers Simplicity™ dental implants, Bayflex™ biocompatible and metal-free flexible partials, restorative and cosmetic dental restorations by incorporating the latest in Intraoral Scanners, dental Cad Cam, and 3D printing technologies. Bayshore recently partnered with Intelliscan3D™, the leading, most affordable, and reliable AI-enabled intraoral scanner on the market www.intelliscan3d.com to offer a complete digital workflow from the start of the case to the final restoration for most major procedures.

Visit us, call Jaimee Borden at 877 954 6243 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Bayshore Dental Studio

Related Links

https://ppe.bayshoredentalstudio.com/

