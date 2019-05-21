New Cybersecurity Book Features Women In The War Against Cybercrime

SAUSALITO, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Ventures has published a new book — " Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime " — which is available on Amazon.

Women Know Cyber features cybersecurity experts from across the globe, with varying backgrounds, who stand out for protecting governments, businesses, and people from cybercrime — and for their contributions to the community.

Co-authors Steve Morgan and Di Freeze dispel the myth that women are barely represented, or wanted, in the cybersecurity field. "Women hold roughly 20 percent of cybersecurity positions today, up from estimates of 11 percent in 2013," says Morgan, founder and Editor-in-Chief at Cybersecurity Ventures.

Cybercrime will more than triple the number of job openings over the next 5 years. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings by 2021 . "To fill the world's open security positions, we'll need to aim for 50 percent of women in cyber over the next decade," says Morgan. "While some people may view that as an overly ambitious goal, it's one that the cybersecurity industry must aim for."

"I'm so inspired by these pioneering women and encouraged by their stories," states Sylvia Acevedo in the book's foreword. "Because of out-of-the-box thinkers, innovators, and leaders like them, the fight against cybercrime is entering a new era where women are confidently adding their voices to the mix — not just creating a path for themselves, but opening up opportunities for others forging ahead in their wake," adds Acevedo, a well-known author, entrepreneur, engineer, and rocket scientist.

The women featured in the book include CISOs (chief information security officers) at Fortune 500 corporations, founders of women-owned cybersecurity companies, top data privacy experts, and security leaders at companies such as Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, McAfee, Microsoft, RSA, Symantec, Twitter, and others.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this amazing group of fearless women. I hope to meet all of them someday and share our stories," says Aanchal Gupta, Head of Security, Blockchain at Facebook.

The new book is aimed at students, parents, teachers, and anyone contemplating an education or career in the cybersecurity field.

Women Know Cyber is sponsored by FutureCon Events , founded by Kim Hakim, a U.S. Navy veteran with more than two decades of experience in producing thousands of cybersecurity conferences. There are two Women Know Cyber book signings scheduled at FutureCon — Denver, Colo. on Jul. 31, 2019 , and Boston, Mass. on Oct. 9, 2019 .

About

Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and publisher covering the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.

Contact: info@cybersecurityventures.com

SOURCE Cybersecurity Ventures

Related Links

https://www.cybersecurityventures.com

