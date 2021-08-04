New Dark & Lovely Blowout Collection Brings You A Next Level "life-proof" Blowout That Won't Frizz Out

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love your blowout but hate the frizz, enduring dryness and damage for a style that won't last? The New Dark & Lovely Blowout Collection has a solution for that. Rain or shine, from work to working out, Dark & Lovely Blowout gives you a dynamic blowout that won't frizz out!

Experience THE ULTIMATE, life-proof blowout with the Dark & Lovely Blowout collection.

Introducing Dark & Lovely's newest collection designed to help prevent damage and stop reversion in its tracks with the hair defense you need for 7 days of smooth, soft, and shiny hair.

The all-new, Dark & Lovely Blowout haircare and styling range features exclusive Poof-Proof™ technology that strengthens hair with less breakage when styling, provides heat defense up to 450 degrees, controls frizz in up to 97% humidity and helps to shield against 1 year of surface damage. AND it contains no dyes, no petrolatum, no parabens and no sulfates!

"With Dark & Lovely Blowout I know that my client's blow out is going to stand up to their intense work schedules and seasonal humidity while protecting the integrity of the hair," says celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, whose clients include Solange, Yara Shahidi, and Alicia Keys. "One of the best things about the Dark & Lovely Blowout collection is that the system allows for curly to wavy textures and has the flexibility of having a smooth luxurious blowout that is fully heat protected and humidity resistant."

Dark & Lovely Blowout collection is available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com .

Smoothing Weightless Wash

This color-safe shampoo effortlessly cleanses and removes buildup for smooth, healthy-looking hair that feels hydrated. The Smoothing Weightless Wash refreshes without stripping to prep for styling. (8.5 Fl Oz)

Moisture Treat Deep Conditioner

This conditioning treatment intensely moisturizes and provides the care of a mask with the convenience of a quick rinse-off conditioner. The Moisture Treat Deep Conditioner provides soft, nourished and healthier feeling hair without weigh down after just one use!! (12 Fl Oz)

Silky Slip Blow-Dry Cream

This lightweight styling hair cream coats hair with slip to easily detangle all curl types for less breakage. The Silky Slip Blow-Dry Cream provides heat protection up to 450 degrees to prevent heat damage during your styling routine. Great to keep the frizz away!! (5.1 Fl Oz)

Heat Shield Hair Primer Mist

This color-safe, lightweight heat protectant mist preps and primes hair for styling with less damage. The Heat Shield Hair Primer protects from heat up to 450 degrees and prevents frizz even in 97% humidity. Apply to clean, damp or lightly dried hair to restore much-needed moisture for 24-hour hydration, reduce breakage by 60% and get hair that is 3x stronger! (4.4 Fl Oz)

Shine Gloss Serum Balm

This high shine, balm-to-serum formula provides 24 hours of smoothness and controls frizz for all curl types and textures. This serum delivers long-lasting all-day shine for a brilliant style and tames fly aways for a smooth blow-dry finish every time! (3.38 Fl Oz)

The Dark & Lovely Blowout collection is infused with hair-loving ingredients like silk protein, shea butter, and castor oil to restore shine and elasticity, provide essential nutrients, and stimulate the scalp for long-lasting moisture, strength, and growth.

The Dark & Lovely Blowout System Collection is currently available for a suggested retail price of 7.99 each.

For more information about Dark & Lovely, visit DarkAndLovely.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT DARK & LOVELY

Dark & Lovely is proudly dedicated to the legacy of serving hair care and styling the needs of African American Women for over 45 years. As a subsidiary of the L'Oréal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

