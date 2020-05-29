New Data Confirms Doctors' Fear: Majority Of Americans Avoiding Treatment For Heart Attack And Stroke Due To COVID-19

This data comes during a time when hospitals nationwide are seeing up to a 60 percent reduction in admissions for heart attacks , and according to the American College of Emergency Physicians, emergency room volumes are down by up to 50 percent, underscoring fears in the medical community of the dangerous, and potentially fatal, effects of COVID-19. These fears are also backed by a recent study showing a 38 percent drop in patients being treated with a life-threatening cardiac event known as a STEMI that occurs when there is a blockage of one of the major arteries bringing blood through the heart.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans each year, responsible for one in four deaths. Yet, a new nationally-representative study, conducted by SCAI with DEFINITION 6, found more than 50 percent of Americans are more afraid of contracting COVID-19 than experiencing a heart attack, and an alarming rate of people are avoiding care for medical emergencies because of it.

"The data that we are seeing from this survey is not just disturbing, it is a clear sign that Americans may be in for a dangerous third wave of complications, and even fatalities, from delaying cardiac care during the time of this pandemic," said Cindy Grines, MD, MSCAI, SCAI president, and chief scientific officer, Northside Cardiovascular Institute in Atlanta. "While there is still much we don't know about COVID-19, we do know that when it comes to heart attacks or strokes, getting to the hospital quickly and receiving immediate care is the only safe course of action. Time to treatment helps ensure the best possible patient outcomes."

To help combat these fears and reverse the trend that's emerged since stay-at-home orders have been put in place, SCAI wants to educate and empower people that even in this COVID-19 environment, seconds still count when it comes to their heart health. The Seconds Count Campaign is designed to help Americans remember the signs of a heart attack or stroke, and remind people that in the event of a cardiac emergency, seconds count when it comes to receiving life-saving care.

"Cardiovascular disease is not hiding out in self-isolation waiting until it's safe to strike," said Kirk N. Garratt, MD, MSc, MSCAI, medical director, Center for Heart & Vascular Health, Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Del., and SCAI past president. "Now more than ever, we need to make sure people at risk, and their loved ones, know the signs of a heart attack or stroke and understand the need to get to the hospital quickly. Fear of COVID-19 can also be fatal. Delaying care results in more serious heart damage and even death. Our hospitals are ready to give the right cardiac care – safely."

Key Survey Highlights

As States start to open up, more than one-third of Americans (36 percent) consider going to the hospital to be one of the riskiest behaviors to take part in compared to going to a hair salon (27 percent) or going to the beach (16 percent)

61 percent of respondents think they are either somewhat likely or very likely to acquire COVID-19 in a hospital

Half of respondents are more afraid of contracting COVID-19 than experiencing a heart attack or stroke

Nearly 60 percent of respondents are more afraid of a family member or loved contracting COVID-19 than experiencing a heart attack or stroke

When asked which are you more afraid of, contracting COVID-19, experiencing a heart attack or experiencing a stroke – twice as many people over the age of 60 are more afraid of contracting COVID-19 (52 percent) than they are of experiencing a heart attack (23 percent) or stroke (25 percent)

Hospital Safeguards

If you have an urgent or emergency medical situation, do not put it off. Hospitals have processes and safety measures in place to keep you separate from COVID-19 patients, including:

Checking temperatures



Requiring masks



Limiting number of visitors



Practicing social distancing in waiting rooms, exam rooms and emergency rooms

About the Survey

SCAI's Seconds Still Count survey included 1,068 responses from a nationally representative sample over age 30. The confidence level for the survey is 95% with a margin of error of ±3.06.

