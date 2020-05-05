New Data From Kustomer Reinforces The Critical Role Of Customer Service During The COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service, today released new survey data revealing that customer service organizations play a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies are working remotely and forced to do more with less. Based on a survey of more than 150 customer service professionals across a variety of industries, Kustomer found that 90% of customer service professionals surveyed believe customer service is more important than ever, but substantially fewer agents feel equipped to handle massive changes in ticket volume, customer attitudes and policies.

"With increasing numbers of businesses closing their storefronts, customer service agents are often the only point of contact consumers have with a company, making them invaluable to brands' efforts to manage the rising number of customer inquiries and prevent issues before they arise," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. "Right now, it's especially critical that customer service organizations across all industries have the ability to adapt and respond to today's demands, and provide their agents with the technology and support they need to do their jobs well."

Seventy nine percent of respondents said the pandemic is affecting their customer service organization significantly and only 1% of organizations reported no change at all. While some industries, like retail, are seeing a troubling decrease in business, the survey found that other industries, like healthcare and financial services, are faced with more problems than ever before.

Key Survey Findings

Customer service inquiries are rising: Customer service teams are seeing a 17% increase in inquiries (phone inquiries- 34% increase, e-mail- 28% increase and web- 24% increase).

Thirty-nine percent of survey participants reported difficulty working remotely and 23% reported a lack of correct tools to successfully work in a remote environment. New policies and more complex issues demand greater efficiencies: Seventy-seven percent reported they had to learn new policies, 64% reported a need for greater efficiencies and 57% reported having to deal with more complex issues than usual. Only 50% said they felt they had the resources to solve customer problems.

"Today's climate demands that companies and their customer service teams increase efficiencies with limited resources, leaving many looking for intelligent technology and tools to automate and scale communication with accuracy and empathy," added Birnbaum. "We believe that platforms like ours, including our latest AI engine Kustomer IQ, can provide agents with the tools and insights they need to get to the root of customer needs and ultimately help brands develop and maintain long-lasting customer relationships."

Survey Methodology

The results presented in this report are from a survey conducted online within the United States by Qualtrics on behalf of Kustomer between April 1st and 10th, 2020. A total of 168 responses were recorded, of adults 18+ who reside within the United States and are employed full time in a customer service role. Respondents worked at organizations with an annual revenue of at least $10M in one of the following industries: CPG, Insurance, Education, Food & Beverage, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance, Media & Advertising, Retail and Technology & Software. Kustomer developed the survey in conjunction with the Qualtrics Expert Method team and data was scrubbed twice during the course of the research to ensure accurate responses. No personal information was gathered from respondents during the course of the survey.

Our "Special Report: How the Global Pandemic Is Affecting Customer Service Organizations" can be accessed here .

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS CRM platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying data from multiple sources and enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier, Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised more than $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Media Contact:

