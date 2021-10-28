New data from Lattice show that 70% of HR teams are planning for blended workforces well into 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today released its annual State of People Strategy report. This data, sourced from over 725 HR leaders from companies around the world, reveals the immense impact HR and People teams have had to shoulder, as well as their outsized influence on the workplace since the start of the pandemic and looking forward.

2021 brought steps towards 'the new normal' even with the Delta virus causing havoc in many states. Formerly furloughed employees are returning to the workforce and companies are engaging in historic hiring sprees. Workers, once desperate to keep their jobs, are weighing competing job offers as well as re-examining their careers entirely. It all adds up to what exhausted HR teams call, whiplash.