New data from Quantum Health proves sustained cost savings for employers leveraging its consumer healthcare navigation services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Quantum Health demonstrates that its consumer healthcare navigation services can deliver sustained savings for employer-sponsored benefits programs. This is the 11th year that Quantum Health, the category leader in consumer healthcare navigation services, has published the report, which is based on an independent actuarial analysis of Quantum Health's entire book of business, covering claims experience from 157 employer groups and 961,000 members.

According to Scott Doolittle, CFO for Quantum Health, the analysis focused on client experience data for Quantum Health from 2001 through 2018. The analysis and subsequent report were conducted by Dale H. Yamamoto, FCA, MAAA, founder and president of Red Quill Consulting, Inc. A recognized expert in actuarial science, Yamamoto has over 40 years' experience working with global consulting firms, insurance companies and Medicare. He has also provided congressional testimony related to healthcare reform.

Among other key findings, the data analysis shows that companies that used Quantum Health's consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination services realized:

5.7% average cost reduction from industry trends in first-year medical and pharmacy claims

9.2% average cumulative claims savings after three years

14.4% average cumulative claims savings after five years

These companies also experienced a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 2.6%, versus the comparable industry average of 6.0% for the same period.

"Employers invest significant budget, time and resources in health benefits for their employees, with varying degrees of outcomes," said Doolittle. "Our consumer healthcare navigation improves the trajectory of costs for employers by identifying potential high-risk cases well before claims data is available. Our care coordination also leads to more efficient use of healthcare services with less waste, while dramatically improving benefits satisfaction for employees."

Doolittle added that it is common practice for companies to report healthcare savings based only on isolated case studies, which makes it easy to showcase one or two clients that have great results. But this does not always reflect the broader trend. Quantum Health is the only company in the industry that consistently measures its entire book of business and reports multiyear cost savings. According to Doolittle, "When compared to results in the industry, the Quantum Health results exceed the savings of other employers that are likely using traditional claims administrators and health insurers for claims management."

By employing an independent actuarial firm to conduct a comprehensive book of business analysis year-over-year, Quantum Health can objectively demonstrate the positive impact of its services and its proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ (RTI) model on a company's bottom line, Doolittle noted.

Kara Trott, founder and CEO of Quantum Health, added, "Our model works, and our results speak for themselves. Integrating Quantum Health's consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination services into a company-sponsored health benefits program gives employers and benefits managers the tools and support they need to influence claims costs by connecting earlier with individuals and family members who need guidance and care. This report underscores what Quantum Health and its clients have long known to be true: Consumer healthcare navigation is essential to creating cost savings in employee health benefits."

To view the report, visit Quantum Health.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience for employee members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for employers. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in an employee's healthcare journey, which drives cost efficiencies and improved engagement.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has continually earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest Growing Privately Held Company by Inc. 5000. FORTUNE, Inc. and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First magazine has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

