New data illustrates how statewide technology tracking is helping Utah education leaders as pandemic continues

Other school districts can look to Utah as an example of how tracking technology direclty benefits teachers and students Tweet this

The 2021 inventory was completed in December and includes 80,000 new data points across 1,037 public schools. It had a 100% participation rate among school leadership and district-level technology directors, and focused on devices, age of hardware and software, teaching resources, and for the first time, at-home access.

"We are very grateful for the UETN technology inventory," said Terry Allen, IT Director, Morgan School District. "It has allowed us to identify assets that are being underutilized so that they can be repurposed in areas that are in need."

The key findings include:

The number of devices per student is increasing. More than 888,800 computing devices are available to more than 675,500 Utah students.

students. This represents about 1.32 devices per student; up from 1.19 in 2019.





Statewide, 2 out of 5 Utah schools (39%) have deployed mobile computing devices on a 1:1 basis so students can take devices home.





Google Chromebooks are still the most widely deployed device.





1 in 5 Utah schools (19%) say the wireless networking gear used in school is newer than one year old; an improvement over the 2019 inventory, when 11% indicated the same response.





Wired networking gear across Utah's K-12 schools tends to be older, with more than 2 out of 5 schools (44%) reporting that their wired hardware is four years old or older.





"We applaud the great work UETN does by shining a light on the important role technology plays in the classroom," said Lindsay Conrad, Director, Program Development, CN. "We feel school districts across the country can look to Utah as an example of how this kind of work directly benefits teachers and students."

View the 2021 Utah School Technology Inventory Report. It includes data summaries for every school across Utah.

SOURCE Connected Nation