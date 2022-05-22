New Data Presented at DDW 2022 Shows Nearly Two-Fold Risk of Loss of Remission in Ulcerative Colitis Patients who had Histologic Inflammation on Baseline Biopsy

Target RWE's IBD study & real world data presented at DDW 2022 included more than 500 patients with Ulcerative Colitis. Tweet this

"While medications for UC work for a proportion of patients to induce remission, unfortunately, we often see a recurrence in disease activity and symptoms over time," said Dr. Click. "We sought to uncover factors predictive of relapse and found histologic inflammation despite endoscopic remission to be an important risk factor for subsequent LOR. Future research should focus on determining if treatment modification or intensification may be effective at preventing LOR in certain patients."

The Target RWE study included 513 UC patients who were eligible for analysis (53.0% female; median age at diagnosis 31 years; median disease duration 10 years). Corticosteroid-free adult UC patients in endoscopic remission on index colonoscopy (no evidence of endoscopic inflammation, erosions, or ulceration), with an index histology assessment and known duration of disease, enrolled in TARGET-IBD from July 2017 to June 2021, were included. LOR was defined as the presence of endoscopic inflammation, erosion, or ulceration on follow-up colonoscopy, or commencement of steroids.

TARGET-IBD is a five-year longitudinal observational study of more than 4,900 adult and pediatric patients (age two and above) who are undergoing therapy for IBD, including UC and Crohn's disease, at academic and community centers throughout the U.S. Real-world data is collected from consented participants, who may also provide patient-reported outcome measures and biospecimens. Learn more about TARGET-IBD publications here.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America estimates that more than 900,000 Americans live with UC.1 Crohn's disease and UC are often tracked together as they are both considered inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). UC is found in the large intestine (colon) and rectum, while Crohn's disease can be found anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract, from the mouth to the anus.1 Chronic inflammation from IBD damages the gastrointestinal tract, so determining those at greatest risk for LOR is important. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the prevalence of IBD has increased significantly in the U.S. over the past two decades.2

