New Data Protection Solution Launched by Commvault and Huawei

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Connect 2022-Dubai, data protection and data management software company, Commvault, and Huawei launched a data solution to provide End to End (E2E), secure, and reliable data protection to enterprise customers.

The Commvault and Huawei solution brings a range of advantages.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East Regional Channel Director of Commvault

Instant backup and recovery with 3x higher backup and 5x higher recovery bandwidths than similar products in the industry.

with 3x higher backup and 5x higher recovery bandwidths than similar products in the industry. Optimal security with resilient ransomware protection and E2E encryption.

with resilient ransomware protection and E2E encryption. Extreme agility offers data protection for all data types, including physical, virtual, cloud, and Software as a Service (SaaS) data, all with just one system.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East, Regional Channel Director Commvault said: "For 10 years, we have cooperated with Huawei in data protection services, and this new solution effectively ensures data security and availability for all workloads in both on-premises and cloud environments for our customers."

Michael Fan, Director of Huawei Data Storage Solution Sales noted: "A change is going to come, with the shift from Disk-to-Disk-to-Tape (D2D2T) to Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X). Here, Huawei leads the market with its dedicated OceanProtect backup storage products and, together with its partners, will deliver industry leading backup solutions to customers, making it a premium backup storage option for various application workloads."

For more details, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/oceanprotect

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920619/image_986294_46467906.jpg

SOURCE Huawei