NEW DATES: ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020 to be held from 13 to 16 July 2020

Ms Beattrice J. Ho, Project Director, ProWine Asia (Singapore), Messe Duesseldorf Asia , said: "The international showcase of wine and spirit labels with that of products and technologies serving the food and hospitality sectors, make for a dynamic pairing and an unrivalled marketplace for cross-sector contacts."

"The national pavilions and country groups, as well as major exhibitors, have expressed commitment to returning during the new dates and to working closely with us to deliver yet another successful trade fair once again. We will continue to extend the necessary support to all exhibitors, partners and visitors to ensure a seamless transition and successful participation. We are confident the new dates in July will provide a highly productive business platform," she added.

Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "We are pleased that ProWine Asia (Singapore) will be held alongside FHA-HoReCa. From a show perspective, we believe that the addition will add a generous amount of excitement to the show floor and expand the scope for FHA-HoReCa attendees. Beyond that, we are also pleased to once again work with Messe Duesseldorf Asia to co-organise ProWine Asia (Singapore) and look forward to further extending this harmonious partnership for many years to come."

As a regional event of ProWein Duesseldorf and part of the ProWein World Series of leading wines and spirits trade fairs, ProWine Asia (Singapore) is a trade-focused platform for international wine producers to tap on the growth prospects of Southeast Asia and to reach out to key importers, distributors and suppliers. The largest trade fair of its kind in the region, this year's highlights include specially curated experiences and itineraries - from yet-to-be-discovered delights to Old World wonders, to the ever popular Champagne Lounge Asia (Singapore), and WSET® Level 1 Awards in wines and spirits.

ProWine Asia (Singapore) will welcome some 300 exhibitors from 30 countries/regions, 15 national pavilions and country groups as well as more than 20 masterclasses and seminars. The co-location with FHA-HoReCa 2020 is expected to draw over 48,000 trade attendees from around the world. Visitor pre-registration for both exhibitions will re-open in April.

For more information: https://singapore.prowineasia.com/ and www.fhahoreca.com.

About ProWine Asia (Singapore)

A trade-focused platform representing an international line-up of wine and spirits labels as well as new solutions and innovative concepts from the world of wines and spirits. The four day trade fair brings together brand owners, producers, distributors, buyers, specialty retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, restauranteurs and fellow industry professionals from around the region.

About FHA-HoReCa

Where world's leading hotels, restaurants and café suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services across six key profiles – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Fine Food; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; and Speciality Coffee & Tea – serving discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia, all under one roof.

SOURCE Informa Markets & Messe Dusseldorf Asia