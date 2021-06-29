New Dating App "Flirtini" Makes Flirting and Friendship Fun Again Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flirtini , a new dating and social discovery app based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, officially launched into the U.S. market today, reminding users to be fun and flirty again post-Pandemic. The unique digital destination satisfies the most important human needs and desires – safety, love and belonging, self-esteem and self-actualization – innate human necessities that have been all the more heightened coming out of COVID.

Championing unapologetic communication, Flirtini is excited to formally launch and be a place for U.S. consumers to come together to have honest and open chats about what they're truly looking for in relationships and friendships. Whether searching for a serious, committed, and deep relationship, or a casual, fun and flirty summer fling, Flirtini is available to download in the Apple app and Google Play stores, and ready to help facilitate the "hot girl summer" of U.S. consumers' dreams.

In an effort to make up for lost time during the Pandemic, today people are cutting to the chases and being more honest and forward in conversations with potential dating and social connections than ever before. Mirroring this sentiment, Flirtini creates ideal matches based off of Maslow's Hierarchy, making it the perfect place for people to find exactly what they want in their relationships and friendships. Each part of the app is thoughtfully and innovatively built to make users feel safe, loved, validated and seen – what's better than that?

With over 500,000 Americans matched up before Flirtini even launched, the app is already the apple of consumers' eyes and is making people fall in love with flirting again. Flirtini's features combine the best of social media, such as seeing Stories made by your matches to see what they're up to, and safety precautions, like utilizing AI neural network technology to combat fake profiles, to provide a connection experience that's both engaging and exciting, as well as secure and comfortable. Other features that make Flirtini "love at first swipe" are:

Expiring matches: you only have 15 minutes to strike up a conversation with your match; if you are late, you will lose them forever

Catchy stories: show your personality by adding stories for your current and potential matches to see

Visitors: you can stay informed of who visited your profile and when; don't be shy to visit them back - some of your visitors may be your perfect match

Leaderboards: the more you're active on the app, the more your profile is boosted to others' in the area, increasing your visitors and chances at finding what you're looking for

For more information, and to try Flirtini for yourself, download the app in the Google Play and Apple Stores and follow Flirtini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Join Flirtini for a free 3-day trial and sign up for a $9.99/week membership to fall in love with flirting and friendship again.

About Flirtini:

Flirtini app is an innovative dating and social discovery app that allows users to easily find like-minded people based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs: safety, love and belonging, self-esteem and self-actualization. Our mission is to connect like-minded people based on their needs and keep their communication private. The use of special account verification technology and AI neural networks ensures precise matchmaking, avoiding scam and fake profiles. The Flirtini app is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

