New Dating App launches for college graduates

Glimpse the new dating app takes a psychology-based approach to dating balancing physical attraction/emotional chemistry Tweet this

Glimpse will soon be available to graduates of all 4-year colleges, one in four of whom is single across all age ranges according to a recent study. To join, users must swiftly verify their alumni status, a process which is intended to make the dating community drastically safer and more honest.

Glimpse encompasses its tagline "date smarter" by addressing the universal problem in online dating – tons of matches and no conversations. In addition to the filtered blind dating mechanism, the app focuses users' attention on conversation by limiting their access to swiping. Users have a maximum mailbox size and while their mailbox is full, they lose the ability to swipe on other profiles.

These app mechanisms combined with Glimpse's niche user base are intended to help users find the life partner they are looking for.

Currently, Glimpse is available to the graduates of the top 300 US colleges with a focus on alumni who reside in The Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego. If your city or college isn't included, fill out this form to speed up the expansion to you www.glimpsedating.com/expansion .

Download it today for free : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/glimpse-dating-meet-people/id1553956981

Contact: Annmarie Seldon

AMS Communications

617-448-7416

SOURCE Glimpse LLC

Related Links

http://www.glimpsedating.com

