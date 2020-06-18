New Daycare in Goodrich

GOODRICH, Mich., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breakie Bunch Learning Center, a family-owned and operated learning center, is excited to announce the opening of a second location in Goodrich on Green Road. The original location is in Waterford, MI.

"At The Breakie Bunch Learning Center, our mission is to nurture your child's social and emotional wellbeing in a safe, clean, loving, and supportive educational environment that feels like home," said Laura Breakie, Owner.

The Breakie Bunch offers developmentally appropriate learning experiences for children ages six weeks to 12 years. Childcare options include three year-round classes for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, as well as summer camps and before and after school care for school-age children. Staff is trained to work one-on-one with children.

Infant classes include an emphasis on reading and play in a calm environment. Toddler classes focus on social and emotional skills. Preschool classes utilize a curriculum to support kindergarten readiness skills while learning through play. All classes emphasize language and literacy, sensory exploration, social skills, math, and science.

Contact The Breakie Bunch to learn more about their programs. They are currently enrolling for all ages and summer camp programs.

The Breakie Bunch provides quality care and well-rounded early childhood education to children 6 weeks to 12 years of age in Waterford and Goodrich, Michigan. For more information, visit www.thebreakiebunch.com or call (810) 636-9080.

