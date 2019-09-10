New Delhi accountant named Toastmasters International President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Menon, of New Delhi, India, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Menon assumed the one-year term at the organization's 88th annual International Convention, held Aug. 21–24 in Denver, Colo.

Deepak Menon, Toastmasters' 2019-2020 International President

Menon is a chartered accountant at J.P., Kapur & Uberai in New Delhi, where he is one of nine partners. He oversees management and operations, and specializes in international taxation, cross-border taxation, transfer pricing and direct taxes. Menon is also a trustee of the Columban Endowment Trust, a nonprofit organization. Menon is a fellow chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, where he also earned a Diploma in Information Systems Auditing.

Menon served as the Chief Coordinator for the Toastmasters' Youth Leadership program in collaboration with the American Center in New Delhi and helped build communication and leadership skills for approximately 700 underprivileged children in six cities in India. He also served as secretary of St. Columba's School's alumni society Old Columbans Association, and in 2006, co-founded the publishing house, Ambi Knowledge Resources Private Limited.

A Toastmaster since 2002, Menon's home club is Central Delhi Toastmasters. He has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

"Toastmasters has taught me skills that no school, college or university can teach," he says. "It has helped me evolve from being a lone-player to being a team-player; from being led to being a leader; from the problem to being the solution." As International President, Menon is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. He joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2019–2020 Executive Committee:

Richard Peck of Seymour, Conn. — International President-Elect

of — International President-Elect Margaret Page of British Columbia, Canada — First Vice President

of — First Vice President Matt Kinsey of Coral Springs, Fla. — Second Vice President

