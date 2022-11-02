New Delta Media Nov. 9 Webinar Showcases How New, Automated Marketing Tools Will Help Real Estate Agents Seize Market Shift

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group, one of America's largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokerages, is hosting a free webinar to help real estate brokerages and agents "double down on online marketing."

The webinar will showcase Delta Media's new AI-powered digital marketing platform – the new DeltaNET – on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 2:00 pm ET. Registration is here (bit.ly/DeltaNET-Webinar).

Delta Media's new DeltaNET platform is "real estate's most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform," notes Franklin Stoffer, VP of Sales and host of the webinar. Stoffer notes that seasoned agents and innovative brokerages are "doubling down on their online marketing," and he cautions real estate professionals against "cutting back on the exact thing needed most."

Stoffer said real estate agents attending the webinar will learn how to leverage the major features of DeltaNET, including:

My Customer for Life (MCFL): This AI-driven automated newsletter makes it simple for agents to stay in touch with their clients well beyond their home purchase or sale. When agents turn on the feature, customer newsletters are automatically sent regularly. In addition, content intuitively adjusts to provide each client with more of the information they want to read related to buying, selling, and homeownership.

Social Connector: Allows agents to quickly post content from their websites directly onto their social media accounts. New listings and open houses can be automatically set to post, as well as pre-written blogs, newsletter articles, and local market data reports. Social connector automatically helps manage agents' social channels.

Ad Wizard: This is Facebook ads made easy. The Ad Wizard's simple interface allows agents to publish in minutes, optimizing ads for the best results. From marketing a new listing to promoting an agent's brand, Ad Wizard is stress-free.

Market Watch Reports: Featuring the brokerage's brand, these reports contain informative local market data specific to the client's property address — such as market trends, average home sale prices, recent sales, and current listing information. In addition, Market Watch Reports are automatically generated for agents to send to potential buyers and sellers in their markets.

Smart Drip Email Campaigns: Another automated tool that helps agents stay connected with clients, Smart Drip Email Campaigns are ready-to-send emails with valuable information for everyone, no matter where clients are in their homeownership journeys.

Delta Media has reinvested more than $40 million into creating its technology platform. Family-owned and profitable for over 25 years, Delta is known for its exceptional reliability and on-time rollouts that exceed the performance records of the largest real estate technology providers.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 75 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

Discover more at deltamediagroup.com or register for the Nov. 9 webinar at bit.ly/DeltaNET-Webinar.

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Media Group