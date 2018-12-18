New Details and Activities Revealed for NBA Experience at Disney Springs

"Developed with the NBA, and inspired by the league's 29 arenas around the country, NBA Experience will highlight the heart-pounding action and excitement of the NBA world," said Stan Dodd, Executive Producer, Walt Disney Imagineering. "From training simulations and clock-racing competitions to fan-favorite NBA moments – we're bringing new experiences and thrilling games to life to make fans truly feel like a star player."

"The Walt Disney Imagineering team has unparalleled expertise in creating best-in-class attractions for the millions of guests who visit their parks each year," said Salvatore LaRocca, President, Global Partnerships, NBA. "The NBA Experience will be a destination for basketball fans from all over the world, and we are excited to partner with Disney to bring new and lifelong fans closer to the game."

NBA Experience will feature something for everyone. Visitors will get a glimpse into the atmosphere at the NBA Draft, participate in their own scouting reports, go through pregame preparations, and step onto the court to make clutch shots and highlight reel-worthy slam dunks. With a dozen unique and innovative activities, guests will:

Experience one of the biggest milestones for a basketball player at the NBA Draft with a photo moment that re-creates the atmosphere of the draft stage.

Track and improve their jump shots and passing skills in a replicated NBA Combine challenge, complete with a scouting report that highlights their stats at the end of the session.

Step onto the court and hear the roar of the crowd as they maneuver through a series of timed shots to aim for a high score.

Execute the perfect slam dunk just like NBA superstars, captured by cameras surrounding adjustable baskets.

Test their ball-handling skills with an interactive trainer who will challenge them with a variety of dribbling routines.

Use an oversized slingshot to launch basketballs at hoops of varying heights, making as many shots as possible before the clock runs out in this thrilling timed challenge.

Immerse themselves in the rich legacy and history of NBA and WNBA championship-winning teams.

Access a team locker room that showcases up-to-date statistics and visuals of top NBA and WNBA players.

Test their knowledge of the NBA and WNBA – past and present – during a trivia game with up to 25 participants competing against one another to be champion.

Enjoy two 180-degree cinematic presentations that showcase the in-arena experience moments before the start of the game, as well as special stories from the players' perspectives.

Take a seat at an interactive multi-screen module to watch replay clips from NBA games, using the tools at their stations to make the right calls.

Play interactive basketball games, from the fan-favorite Pop-A-Shot to modern video games.

In addition to these games and competitions, NBA Experience will also include a retail store featuring exclusive NBA-themed merchandise designed by Disney.

NBA Experience at Disney Springs is just one of several ways Walt Disney World Resort is continuing to grow and add new experiences to delight and entertain guests. This soon-to-be fan-favorite destination is also the latest example of the rich basketball tradition at Walt Disney World, which hosts the Jr. NBA Global Championship, AAU National Championships and the AdvoCare Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops, entertainment venues and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

ABOUT NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

