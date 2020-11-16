New Diablo Steel Demon® 12 Teeth Per Inch (TPI) Reciprocating Saw Blades Are The Industry's First Carbide Teeth Blades For Thin Metal Conduit

Residential and light construction wiring installation must adhere to the National Electrical Code (NEC) and other local codes. These codes frequently change and thus metal materials and installation practices must also evolve. Thin metal conduit and tubing, like electrical metallic tubing (EMT), are light weight and flexible and are used to protect exposed electrical wiring. These metals are non-threaded; thus, they must be installed with compatible fittings, couplers and electrical boxes, making the quality of cut especially crucial during the installation phase.

Today's solutions for cutting thin metals include band saws, abrasive cut-off discs, cold sawing, lathe cutting and shearing. From costly equipment, increased setup/production time and lack of portability, these tools are inefficient, expensive and time-consuming. In addition, the cutting processes do not meet required tolerances and produce burrs that require clean up, often with a fiber disc.

Launching today, is the industry's first carbide teeth blade for thin metal conduit cutting. Diablo's new Steel Demon® 12 TPI thin metal conduit carbide reciprocating blade series addresses the needs of the professional by delivering controlled and clean cuts, the ability to meet tight tolerances, and portability. Featuring a custom blended high-performance carbide formulation, this new blade extends the cutting life up to 50 times longer than standard bi-metal blades, making this reciprocating blade the most efficient cutting solution in thin metal conduit and tubing applications.

Another key productivity enhancing feature is the blade's optimized 12 TPI tooth geometry, enabling the blade to effortlessly slice through thin metals with ease, producing clean cuts that require virtually no rework. Plus, the one-inch oversized blade body provides stability and rigidity for straighter cuts with less vibration.

"Diablo does it again with another industry first -- this time with the only carbide teeth blade for thin metal conduit. The introduction of this specialized 12 TPI blade series further cements us as the leader in reciprocating blade technology, and the true architect of carbide reciprocating saw blades," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "Today is a great day for the professional contractor! The addition of this 12 TPI thin metal conduit blade series adds to the ultimate carbide reciprocating blade solution center, which now features a demonstrable nine application specific categories. Our continued investment into state-of-the-art manufacturing has allowed us to create an optimized 12 TPI tooth geometry that no other manufacturer has the capabilities of producing. With the introduction of our new 12 TPI thin metal conduit carbide blades, we are redefining thin metal cutting by providing impactful and meaningful solutions to the professional user: maximum productivity, longest cutting life and superior performance."

Diablo's thin metal conduit blades also feature an enhanced carbide-tip-to-blade connection to handle extreme impact resistance in thin metals. Diablo's proprietary Perma-SHIELD™ non-stick coating for less gumming and friction allows the carbide reciprocating blades to cut extreme materials with ease.

Typical applications for these blades include:

Conduit (less than 1/8" wall thickness)

Tubing (less than 1/8" wall thickness)

Diablo's full line of Steel Demon® thin metal conduit carbide reciprocating saw blades are available in 6" and 9" sizes and can be found wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit www.CutsTheChatter.com.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self feed bits, impact step bits, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/diablotools ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/diablo_tools ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/diablotools ) or view product and demonstration videos on YouTube ( www.youtube.com/diablotools ).

